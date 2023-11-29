Shirley Ballas defends Layton Williams amid ‘unfair advantage’ claims as she pours cold water on feud rumours

Strictly star Layton Williams has been defended by Shirley Ballas as she spoke out on their ‘feud’ rumours.

The head judge has been dishing out compliments and critiques to this year’s lot of celebs on the BBC One show. However, after she decided to not save Layton during his dance-off last weekend, she came under fire by angry fans.

And now, Shirley has spoken out following rumours of a feud between the pair.

Shirley appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Strictly: Shirley saves Angela instead of Layton

West End star Layton ended up in the dreaded dance-off on Sunday night (November 25). Along with partner Nikita Kuzmin, the pair had to perform their dance for a second time, while competing against Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu.

After performing their dances, it was down to the judges to decide who should stay – and who should head home.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Layton and Nikita. However, Shirley Ballas admitted she would have saved Angela – who was booted from the show.

But Shirley’s decision to save Angela didn’t go down well with viewers, sparking rumours of a feud between Shirley and Layton.

Layton was saved (Credit: BBC)

Shirley speaks out on Strictly dance-off decision

However on Tuesday (November 29) Shirley was quick to pour cold water on the feud claims, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to save Angela instead of Layton, Shirley said: “I felt that Angela stuck to the rules. The rules were it was a Cha-cha-cha and that’s what she did exquisitely well.”

She then claimed Layton didn’t hit the rules right with his dance of the night, an American Smooth. Strictly star Shirley admitted: “I’m very much a rule follower.”

Co-host Richard Madely agreed with Shirley’s decision and said: “I just thought she danced better.” Shirley then added: “She was amazing. I love that it was all authentic, her leg action was absolutely superb.”

Shirley also went on to brand both couples as being “very gifted” and called Layton “fabulous.”

Is there a feud between Layton and Shirley? (Credit: ITV)

‘Layton does not have unfair edge’

Layton, who has appeared in Billy Elliot and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, has faced criticism since the series started. This is down to his background in dancing and performing.

But Shirley has insisted that he doesn’t have an unfair advantage. She said: “I don’t think he has an unfair edge.

“Coming into ballroom dancing is difficult for anybody as you could see in the American Smooth, he actually struggled to do it and to stay in contact. They do say about Layton having experience but there are also other people who have experience.”

Read more: Strictly star Layton Williams shares snaps of mystery boyfriend he first met at Glastonbury

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.