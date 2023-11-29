In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Shirley Ballas claims Layton Williams ‘didn’t stick to the rules’ in the most recent dance off.

Layton and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin were put through to this weekend’s quarter finals after facing off against Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton du Beke all gave their backing to Layton and Nikita during Sunday’s (November 26) week 10 results show.

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu were sent packing (Credit: BBC)

However, head judge Shirley Ballas said at the time she would have picked Angela and Carlos to stay, if her casting vote was needed.

And then today (Wednesday November 29), amid rumours of a ‘feud’ between Shirley and Layton, she appeared on GMB to address how Angela was eliminated from the BBC One dance contest.

Shirley Ballas speaks on GMB today: ‘Angela stuck to the rules’ (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Strictly news: What has Shirley Ballas said about Layton Williams?

Asked about her viewpoint, Shirley explained on the ITV breakfast programme: “I felt that Angela stuck to the rules.

“The rules were it was a Cha-cha-cha and that’s what she did exquisitely well.”

Layton, however, didn’t adhere to the expectations of an American Smooth with his and Nikita’s performance, she indicated.

“I’m very much a rule follower,” Shirley said.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin are through to the Strictly 2023 quarter finals (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Layton is fabulous’

She added about Angela’s showing: “She was amazing. I love it that it was all authentic. Her leg action was absolutely superb.”

Shirley also praised both couples as “very gifted”. Furthermore, she hailed Layton as “fabulous”.

It comes after Layton poured cold water on ‘feud’ rumours between himself and Shirley.

Speaking on This Morning yesterday (Tuesday November 28), he said: “Shirley has always been on board.”

“We love Shirley,” he later added.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues this Saturday, December 2, on BBC One at 7.25pm.

