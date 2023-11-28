Strictly star Layton Williams shuts down Shirley Ballas feud rumours

Strictly star Layton Williams addressed rumours of a feud with judge Shirley Ballas during an appearance on This Morning.

The Strictly Come Dancing duo Layton, 29, and Nikita Kuzmin, 25, made an appearance on Tuesday’s (November 28) episode of the daytime show and revealed how they almost lost their place in the BBC One dance contest.

Talking to hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle, Layton revealed they will be dancing to Moulin Rouge this weekend, he also commented on whether or not there was a “feud” brewing between him and Judge Shirley Ballas.

It comes after Shirley was the only judge not to opt to save Layton and Nikita during the dance-off on Sunday night.

“Shirley has always been on board,” Layton said. The hosts then double-checked that everything is ok between the pair.

“We love Shirley,” Layton then added.

After the pair performed an American Smooth to It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk, they received an array of comments on Saturday night but one in particular stood out for fans.

While they were up against Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, three judges opted to save Layton and Nikita.

The Bad Education star was also asked about representing the LGBTIQA+ community when addressing rumours of trolling.

“It’s just one of those things I had in my mind maybe it would happen but then I don’t know, it’s like: ‘Really, are we still there? “I like to wear this, I do whatever I want and the team are really behind us.”It’s like: ‘Can you not just dress like a man, please please please put a suit on!’ and I’m like: ‘Girl, relax!'” he said.

But Nikita quickly added: “We get a bit defensive of our partners and just to see sometimes people speaking things. Or saying things they shouldn’t be saying. Sometimes things also get to him. And that’s a personal side, I find it sad and unnecessary [the trolling]. At the end of the day, we just want to make people happy, we just want to put on a show.”

Meanwhile, Layton admitted that all it takes is one negative message despite having “1000 amazing messages.”

He continued: “But in these moments. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…even Beyoncé has haters, so!”

This comes after Angela Scanlon broke down in tears after she spoke about being eliminated in the dance-off against Layton and Nikita.

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

