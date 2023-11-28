Angela Scanlon broke down in tears after she addressed her shocking exit on yesterday’s (November 27) episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, and her dance partner Carlos Gu, 30, were eliminated on Sunday night. The duo faced a dance-off against Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Angela Scanlon was visibly emotional

During her chat with host Fleur East, Angela was seen getting emotional as she spoke about her departure. This comes just one week after wowing the judges with her Argentine Tango in Blackpool.

She said: “There’s been a few standout moments. I feel really grateful for them. In life, in this glorious madness, you can have a steady road. Either middle of the road and have quite a smooth journey.”

Angela Scanlon got emotional after watching a reel of her last performance (Credit: BBC)

“I’ve always felt like those ups and downs are better for you to feel things deeply. Whether that’s right down there or right up there. Charleston, week three and top of the leaderboard – this kind of took us totally by surprise and it was so joyful and glorious,” Angela continued.

She added: “The Argentine Tango in Blackpool, for me, which is possibly why this stings so much to come a week later.” However, the duo showed off their strong bond, as they held each other’s hands, Carlos wiped away his tears as well after they watched a playback of their Strictly memories.

Shirley Ballas would pick Angela over Layton

While the judges weren’t impressed with their cha-cha-cha to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive performance, surprisingly Shirley Ballas revealed she would pick Angela over Layton.

“Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance. That it’s true to the dance, timing, and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos,” Shirley said.

Shirley Ballas admitted she would pick Angela over Layton (Credit: BBC)

She broke her silence on Instagram

Taking to Instagram Angela broke her silence on her exit. She said: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan. When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings.

“It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift. I feel like the luckiest @gkx_carlos you are my favourite,” she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, Angela’s fans expressed their sadness after her exit as many marked it as “truly heartbreaking” to see her go.

