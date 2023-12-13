Lorraine Kelly admits ‘it was touch and go’ after dog Ruby ate ‘whole bit of chocolate’

TV star Lorraine Kelly shared her own cautionary tale as she discussed keeping your dog safe at Christmas on her show today.

Lorraine, 64, was joined by telly fave Dr Hilary Jones for the segment on Wednesday (December 13).

Dr Hilary was there to discuss foods you should avoid around your pets over the festive season when Lorraine revealed she’d had to dash her dog Ruby to the emergency room just yesterday.

Lorraine explained: “I had some chocolates wrapped up in a bag as a present. It was in my handbag. She managed to get in there in the middle of the night. She ate a whole bit of chocolate and was very, very ill indeed.”

Lorraine’s pooch Ruby was very poorly after eating chocolate (Credit: ITV Lorraine)

Lorraine Kelly has frightening dog ordeal

Sharing a photo of Ruby receiving treatment, Lorraine said: “We had to rush her to an emergency room. The poor wee soul. They had to put her on a drip. It was touch and go and it was really, really frightening.”

The poor wee soul.

The TV presenter then warned: “At this time of year you’ve got to be so, so careful. You’ve got to be careful all year round as well because chocolate’s really bad.”

Dr Hilary then explained: “Apparently treatment for poisoning in dogs is 75% higher in the festive season than at any other time of year.”

Roby was put on a drip at the vets (Credit: ITV Lorraine)

A warning for pet owners

He explained that chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine which makes dogs poorly. Dr Hilary said: “It makes them sick. It gives them vomiting and diarrhoea and an irregular, rapid heartbeat.”

The TV doc also warned that some sultanas and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Thankfully Lorraine’s pet pooch is doing much better now.

She added: “She is fine now. We were able to take her home yesterday. She didn’t have to stay in overnight. Honestly, I was beside myself.”

Lorraine, weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints over I’m A Celeb’s Nigel Farage comments.

Can you relate to Lorraine’s festive ordeal? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.