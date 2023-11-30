I’m A Celebrity: Lorraine Kelly hit with hundreds of Ofcom complaints over Nigel Farage comments

In I’m A Celebrity news, complaints have reportedly been made to Ofcom concerning remarks Lorraine Kelly made about Nigel Farage.

ITV host Lorraine is said to have been the subject of hundreds of objections following accusations of body-shaming.

The Scottish TV star, 64, made the comments as show guest Edwina Currie addressed campmate Nigel‘s age.

I’m A Celebrity news: Lorraine Kelly

Ex-MP and I’m A Celebrity contestant Edwina said during the programme on November 21: “I think [Nigel Farage] is in there because he thinks he can enhance his reputation.”

She went on: “He’s only, what 59? He’s got plenty ahead of him if he wants to get going again.”

Lorraine replied: “Is he?! Is he only 59? I thought he was a hell of a lot older than that.

That just shows you get the face you deserve!

Furthermore, she continued: “That’s astonishing, that just shows you get the face you deserve! You really do.”

Complaints to Ofcom

According to reports, 354 complaints “related to a comment by host Lorraine Kelly about Nigel Farage’s appearance” were made

Lorraine also reportedly joked she was “traumatised” after seeing the former MEP’s bottom as he showered.

ED! has approached a representative for ITV’s Lorraine for comment.

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose have words (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb ‘under fire from viewers’

In other Ofcom updates relating to I’m A Celeb, complaints about the show itself reportedly hit 1800 following the first week of the jungle reality series.

Many are said to have concerned the behaviour of Nella Rose, as well as Nigel’s presence in the camp Down Under.

It was also previously previously 24 complaints were registered with Ofcom about a joke made by Ant and Dec in their very first segment of the series.

Additionally, on social media, show fans threatened to boycott the 2023 series when Nigel’s participation was announced. And it has also been claimed those refusing to watch in protest may have led to a ‘drop’ in the programme’s ratings.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday November 30, at 9pm.

