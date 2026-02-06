Concerns for Molly-Mae Hague as fans ‘work out’ why she’s having another baby, and it’s all about keeping hold of Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague fans are convinced they know the real reason behind her second pregnancy with Tommy Fury – and it’s not just about feeling broody for another baby.

Molly announced that she and Tommy are expecting baby number 2 in a surprise video announcement last night.

Their three-year-old daughter Bambi is wearing a knitted jumper saying ‘big sister’ on it.

Molly, meanwhile, has proudly unbuttoned her trousers to show off her growing baby bump.

But fans were taken aback by the couple’s baby news. And here’s why…

Molly-Mae Hague’s motherhood struggles

Molly and Tommy met in the 2019 series of Love Island.

The couple welcomed baby Bambi together in January 2023, then six months later they go engaged.

But Molly admitted she immediately struggled with motherhood, saying: “I literally felt like my life was over even though I’d just given birth.”

Molly has continued to share her honest opinion on parenting since then, too.

Just last summer, she cried in a YouTube vlog: “I’m just having one of those days, toddler mum days, where I question, like, ‘Am I actually cut out for this?’

“When I watch people’s videos and hear them talking about motherhood and how much every single minute they love it and I sit there and think, ‘Is there something wrong with me as a mum?’

“Because I can’t sit there and say that every single minute I love it… I just feel like this is not fun. Not all of it is enjoyable. I don’t know how to explain it.”

And when talking about the prospect of having another baby, Molly added: “The fact that there’s mums out there that do it with zero support from any family or anyone and have multiple children…the concept of having multiple children, I can’t even.

“I don’t know how anybody does that. I just don’t.”

Tommy and Molly’s split

For the first five years, Molly and Tommy seemed like the perfect couple. Until they weren’t.

They split up in August 2024 following rumours that boxer Tommy had been unfaithful.

He has always denied any cheating allegations and insists his boozing was to blame.

Molly ditched her whopping engagement ring and Tommy moved out of the family home.

But as the months passed, speculation mounted about whether they had reunited.

By New Year, they were caught on camera sharing a kiss, but still they refused to confirm if they were back on.

It was only when Molly’s Prime Video show dropped in May last year that viewers properly saw the family unit had reunited.

Given the couple’s split, coupled with Molly’s previous woes about motherhood, fans are surprised they’re now expecting again.

And it’s feared by some that Molly is doing it to keep hold of Tommy.

Fans react to Molly-Mae’s baby news

Writing on Reddit, one fan said: “If it makes her happy, then it’s good but Molly seemed to be quite overwhelmed with one child considering she basically hinted that Tommy is always at events or away from home anyway. Obviously, that comes with his job.

“I just hope she genuinely wants a bigger family and isn’t doing it to keep the relationship on track.”

Another added: “I felt so bad that my heart sank when I saw this. I love Molly, but I don’t think I’ll ever trust Tommy. And she clearly found motherhood so overwhelming the first time around.”

A third added: “Ah the standard bandaid baby. Good luck raising 3 children Molly xx.”

And someone else wrote: “Was so obvious as soon as they got back together, they’d have another baby. I just hope it isn’t to save or improve their relationship.”

