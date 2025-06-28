Reality star Molly-Mae Hague opened up about raising her baby daughter Bambi in an honest social media post.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her first child in January 2023, who she shares with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 26. The pair announced they had split last year, but have since rekindled their love for one another this year. They both met after competing on Love Island.

Molly is no stranger to documenting her life via her social media channels and YouTube. In her latest update, Molly admitted she is struggling with motherhood.

Molly admitted she is struggling with motherhood (Credit: Instagram)

Molly-Mae Hague on motherhood

During a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, one fan asked Molly: “How are you finding motherhood?”

The Maebe founder jokingly responded: “How long have you got?” before writing a lengthy answer.

“One topic I can really talk about. I find how I feel about “motherhood” a really complex subject – also because it changes so regularly,” she continued.

“Some weeks I absolutely adore being a mum and genuinely don’t even want to put Bambi to bed because I know I’ll miss her so much… other weeks I’m counting down the minutes until bedtime comes.”

As she continues to raise Bambi, Molly admitted her “confidence has been all over the place”.

She added: “I had my first day with her completely alone yesterday for about a week (since Zoe and Danny moved in, we’ve rarely been along which has been so lovely)… but I was genuinely so so anxious because I just didn’t know how I was going to handle the tantrums and defiance alone.

“That’s kind of scary to admit I was anxious to take care of my own daughter? It’s just the truth. My best friend constantly tells me that Bambi feels my energy and I have to try not get stressed/be calm… but sometimes even when I do my best to be super super calm/positive/the best mum I can be – she still isn’t happy?”

Molly revealed she isn’t ready for baby number two (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae on expanding her family

In the same Story, Molly opened up about whether she is planning to give Bambi a little sibling anytime soon.

“I was speaking to a gorgeous mum yesterday about it and she was saying she totally understood and then followed it up with ‘and then you go on to have three more kids because you forget’… then I sat back and thought ok maybe we aren’t feeling the same?” she said.

She continued: “Because I know there’s just not a world in which I would have another baby right now… or maybe there is one day. I just don’t know.”

