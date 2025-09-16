Molly-Mae Hague mum-shamed over ‘soft’ approach to Bambi’s biting: ‘I don’t know why I’m laughing’

Influencer Molly-Mae, 26, has found herself being mum-shamed online after her daughter Bambi was caught biting another child at nursery.

Over the years, the former Love Island star has turned to her online fans to discuss things that are going on in her life. And ever since she gave birth to her daughter, Bambi, back in 2023, she has been sharing her parenting struggles too.

But one thing that seems to be popping up time and time again is Bambi’s bad habit of biting children in her nursery. And a new clip of Molly’s recent YouTube video has been shared on TikTok, with many accusing her of being “too soft”.

Bambi gave her mum a list of people she wanted to bite (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague ‘laughed’ at Bambi biting

In the video, Molly-Mae and Bambi were sitting on the floor playing together, when Bambi told her that she was planning on biting more people.

Molly was taken aback at first, and gently told her daughter: “Oh. No, no. We don’t use our mouth to bite people. We bite our food.”

But Bambi clearly didn’t register what had been said and instead listed names of people she would like to bite.

While Molly-Mae did say no, after Bambi gave her the second name, Molly laughed. However, she quickly realised she had the wrong reaction and shook her head, admitting: “I don’t know why I laughed at that.”

But many fans felt that Molly shouldn’t have laughed. And that her whole approach wasn’t “tough” enough.

Taking to the comments of a TikTok video, one wrote: “This is turned into a game. Molly is being too soft.”

Another added: “I have never heard or known a child openly say they are planning to bite a kid. Molly needs to get it to stop!”

A third commented: “Molly needs to learn how to change her tone and face when she’s being serious..”

However, others defended Molly-Mae, explaining she is doing her best.

One said: “No one can fault Molly in the respect of being an open book. There will be so many mums struggling with their children biting at nursery and she could always cut these parts out of her videos.”

“She’s the cutest. Molly-Mae is a great mum” another added.

Molly previously didn’t know how to handle the situation (Credit: YouTube)

This isn’t the first time it’s happened

However, this isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has mentioned Bambi biting kids. Just last month, Molly-Mae took to YouTube to explain Bambi had bitten two children at nursery, and she didn’t know if she should take her out for ice cream.

She said: “I got a call from her key worker to say that she had bitten again today. I just feel like, is taking her for ice cream later on rewarding her? When she has done something at nursery that’s really not good?

“But equally, I don’t even know if I should bring attention to it. When it happened the other week, I decided to go with the method of not bringing attention to it at all. So not talking about it, I think they do it because maybe she wants a reaction, or she wants a rise. She wants us to talk about it.”

Molly admitted feeling “embarrassed” as it’s not what she wants her daughter to do. But that she didn’t know “what the right thing” to do is.

