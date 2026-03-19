Vicky Pattison’s TOWIE star ex Jordan Wright found dead in a drainage ditch in Thailand aged 33

TOWIE star Jordan Wright has been found dead in Thailand aged 33.

Jordan, who previously dated Vicky Pattison, was discovered in a drainage ditch in Phuket following a police search, according to reports.

Just weeks earlier, the reality star had told fans on social media that he had relocated to Thailand.

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He had later described the country as “home”.

According to reports, local police found no signs of a struggle or physical assault. It is feared Jordan drowned.

Vicky Pattison’s ex and former TOWIE star Jordan Wright found dead in Thailand (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Employees at the hotel where Jordan was staying are said to have told cops Jordan checked in alone on March 13.

Vicky Pattison’s ex Jordan Wright dead aged 33

The authorities have apparently gathered security camera footage in an attempt to piece together exactly what happened to Jordan.

Authorities are said to have visited his hotel to gather information and review footage from the security cameras.

Before confirming his identity, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Jordan dated TV personality and former Geordie Shore star Vicky for four months in 2016.

The couple even lived together, although Vicky kept the short-lived romance on the down low.

During an episode of Loose Women, Vicky insisted that she was “single”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Wright (@jordanwrights)

Her fling with Jordan fizzled out soon after. He was spotted out on a date with another woman, cementing his romance with Vicky as being over.

The following year, Jordan appeared in MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

Jordan went on the star in The Only Way Is Essex in 2018. During his time on the ITVBe show, he made a play for Courtney Green.

Jordan was axed from TOWIE by ITV after 17 episodes.

He later returned to his real job as a firefighter in London. More recently, Jordan had been trying to build a career in financial investment.

Jordan Wright dies: Tributes pour in

Jordan – who is of no relation to former TOWIE star Mark Wright – was discovered in stagnant water close to Bang Tao Beach, according to the Daily Mail.

He was said to have been captured on CCTV ‘running around erratically’ before he vanished.

Jordan starred in TOWIE two years after dating Vicky Pattison (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Just 14 weeks ago, Jordan confirmed on Instagram that he had moved to Thailand, saying: “A very exiting year ahead.”

Tributes have now begun pouring in for Jordan.

TOWIE star Chloe Brockett wrote on his last Instagram picture: “Rest in peace Jordan.”

Love Island contestant Rykard Jenkins paid tribute by sharing a white heart emoji and praying hands.

Another friend said: “Oh Jord, gone way too soon. Rest in peace darling.”

And someone else penned: “RIP Jord, you had the most infectious energy. Thank you for the laughs.”

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