Loose Women’s Denise Welch ignores horrendous internet rumours as she ventures out with her sister

Denise Welch has tried her best to ignore horrific internet rumours that have been spreading online.

The Loose Women star has found herself at the centre of a cruel death hoax, with it being claimed on social media that she has died.

Denise’s Wikipedia page was hijacked yesterday to say she had died aged 67 on March 18, 2026.

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Sick hackers even mocked up a Sky News report announcing her ‘death’.

Denise Welch has fallen victim to horrendous rumours online (Credit: ITV)

Denise has now attempted to shrug off the vile claims by venturing out for the evening with her sister Debbie.

Denise Welch at centre of death hoax

The Waterloo Road actress put on a brave face as she enjoyed a meal with Debbie and two of their female friends, who are also sisters.

Denise appeared to reference the death hoax as she shared a photograph of the foursome on Instagram.

Captioning the snap for her Instagram Stories, Denise said: “Fab night, just wish we had more to talk about!!!”

Denise accompanied her picture with the Beverley Sisters’ song Sisters. She also added three red heart emojis and the hashtag #foreverhome.

News broke yesterday evening that former Coronation Street star Denise was at the centre of a nasty death rumour.

Fans were sent into a spin as they fell for the horrendous hoax.

Writing online, one concerned supporter said: “Can anyone confirm if the news about Denise Welch is actually true?

Denise has been pictured with her sister and their friends (Credit: Instagram/ @denise_welch)

“I know there’s been hoaxes before but please say this isn’t true.”

Another person quickly worked out it was fake. They added: “To start a rumour about someone’s death is sick.

“I hope Denise Welch is ok and this level of trolling is addressed on Loose Women. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.

“Clearly people are bored.”

‘Alive and well’

Unfortunately, Denise has fallen victim to similar hoaxes before.

In December 2023, the actress herself spoke out herself and quashed a sick rumour that she had died.

“I’m alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern,” she penned on X.

It was then claimed last year that Denise was presumed dead following a hot air balloon accident.

Trickers started a rumour that she had gone missing while travelling over the Pyrenees and France in a balloon.

Denise has been a victim of death hoaxes before (Credit: ITV)

Fake police statements were even mocked up in an attempt to fool Denise’s fans and the nation at large.

Denise was inundated with messages from concerned friends and family as a result.

Together with her Loose Women co-stars, Denise addressed the hoax as “exhausting”. But she also tried to see the funny side.

“My husband is in Singapore on business and my son lives in Los Angeles,” she told her fellow panelists on the ITV show.

“They both apparently woke up to see, respectively, their mother and their wife missing over the Pyrenees in a hot air balloon and both went back to sleep!”

Denise added with a quip: “I’m exhausted!”

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