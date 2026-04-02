Sad ‘real reason’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have made ‘alternative plans’ for Easter

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly set to miss the royal family’s traditional Easter service this weekend, with insiders claiming the sisters have quietly made “alternative plans” this year.

According to reports, the pair have chosen not to attend the annual gathering on April 5, a notable change from previous years when they were regulars at the event. Their decision comes as renewed attention continues to surround their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and their past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

With the royal family preparing to come together for the Easter service, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, are expected to be absent. Now, a royal commentator has offered insight into why the sisters may be staying away.

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Princess Beatrice will reportedly miss the royal Easter service this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are missing royal Easter service

Speaking to Royal Insider, Richard Fitzwilliams suggested their presence could have drawn attention away from the occasion itself.

He said: “Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are absent from the Easter Service as it would obviously have overshadowed the event, with the fallout from the Epstein Files continuing to adversely affect the royal family’s image.

“There is enormous speculation about what, if any, future they have in the royal family. Apparently they may attend Royal Ascot but probably not one of the Buckingham Palace Garden Parties. The King, we know, is fond of them. Their attendance at future royal events is dubious but reports vary.”

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: “They have appeared a good deal in the Epstein files, most notoriously accompanying their mother Sarah Ferguson when she visited Epstein in Florida the week after his releases for child sex trafficking, when Beatrice was 20 and Eugenie 19.

“Whilst attempting to ingratiate herself with Epstein in her endless quest to clear her debts, Ferguson appears to have used her daughters as bait.”

Princess Eugenie pictured at last year’s Easter service (Credit: Cover Images)

Could Beatrice and Eugenie lose their royal titles?

There has been increasing discussion around Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal titles and where they stand within the monarchy as the situation involving their parents continues to attract attention.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are absent from the Easter Service as it would obviously have overshadowed the event.

Their father Andrew was stripped of his prince title last year, after King Charles began formal steps to remove his remaining royal titles and honours. This followed mounting scrutiny over Andrew’s links to Epstein, alongside sexual assault allegations he has consistently denied.

Read more: King Charles ‘show of support’ for nieces Beatrice and Eugenie amid Andrew scandal

Speaking about the sisters’ future, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “Their titles appear to be safe under King Charles, under King William, reportedly less so.

“Their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested and their mother has, it seems, disappeared, all of this has made the York brand notorious. It’s a grim future prospect.”

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