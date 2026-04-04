Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s awkward ‘face-to-face’ with Prince Harry after ‘rejecting’ house offer

Things between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry have never exactly been warm. Even so, one particularly awkward encounter between the pair still stands out.

In fact, tensions reportedly boiled over after a disagreement involving Harry’s former home.

According to claims, Andrew once turned down the chance to move into Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor property previously occupied by Meghan Markle and Harry.

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Andrew and Harry have never appeared to be close (Credit: Admedia Photo / SplashNews.com)

As journalist Tom Bower details in his book *Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family*, Andrew rejected the offer years before his more recent relocation plans. At the time, King Charles III was said to be encouraging him to leave Royal Lodge.

However, Andrew declined.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rejected Prince Harry’s former home

The fallout from that decision reportedly led to a very tense moment between uncle and nephew.

Bower describes an uncomfortable scene during the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in 2023. As he wrote: “In the driving rain, Harry arrived at the abbey with Andrew. The disgraced Prince was, at the time, still refusing the King’s order to move to Frogmore from Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion he occupied with his ex-wife, Sarah [Ferguson].”

According to the author, relations between the two were already strained. He added: “Relations between the uncle and his nephew were not good. In some accounts, Andrew had scathingly dismissed Meghan as an ‘opportunist’.”

Harry previously lived at Frogmore Cottage with Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The proposed move to Frogmore Cottage was reportedly part of a broader effort to shift Andrew into a smaller, more modest residence. The home had previously been used by Harry and Meghan between 2019 and 2020.

Nevertheless, Andrew chose to stay put.

In hindsight, that decision may not have worked in his favour.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

Meanwhile, Andrew’s situation has only become more complicated in recent years.

His past association with Jeffrey Epstein has drawn widespread scrutiny, alongside serious allegations which he has consistently denied. Virginia Giuffre previously accused him of sexual assault, claims he has always rejected.

More recently, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honours. In addition, he was forced to leave Royal Lodge and is now said to be awaiting the completion of renovations at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.

He was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Representatives for both parties have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling reveal wedding date as royal family informed of summer ceremony

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