Moment Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘glowered’ at Kate Middleton during what was supposed to be a happy family gathering

On one particularly awkward occasion, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to direct a very unpleasant look toward Princess Kate Middleton – exposing his apparent unhappiness with the attention on Kate.

The uncomfortable moment has since been analysed in detail.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘glowered’ at Kate Middleton

According to a body language expert, Andrew once “glowered” at Princess Kate during a public royal gathering.

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The incident reportedly took place just three months after Kate and Prince William married. The couple were attending the wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Andrew didn’t seem very happy (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew was also present at the event. However, rather than appearing relaxed, he was said to have looked noticeably tense.

Body language expert Judi James described his expression as “dour”. She also suggested that he tried to “break into the royal line-up” as the family gathered together.

Analysing footage from the day, she explained to the Daily Mail: “Andrew appears to be in fully, socially-opportunistic ‘basking shark’ mode here. Moving from side to side at the back of the royal group.”

While other royals displayed what she called “appropriate smiles of good-humoured delight on Zara and Mike’s wedding day,” Andrew reportedly stood rigidly with his hands clasped. His expression, she added, appeared distinctly unhappy.

At the time, much of the public attention was focused on William and Kate following their recent wedding. As a result, other members of the family were pushed slightly into the background.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘baleful-looking face’ amid awkward Princess Kate Middleton moment

According to Judi James, Andrew appeared keen to edge closer to the spotlight.

She claimed he popped “up in different gaps to vie to break into their new star-studded formation where a beaming Kate is the centre of a royal fan frenzy”.

She continued: “With newlywed Kate a spectacular star in the line-up and with the very emphatic sound of cheering fans going into a major tizzy as she appears, Andrew and Harry step out as the ‘Spares on the stairs’. Lurking behind three top-tier royal couples like players consigned to the subs’ bench.”

Princess Kate appeared to be unbothered (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

She also suggested that tensions between Andrew and the Wales family may have existed long before recent controversies.

At one point during the gathering, Andrew was said to linger awkwardly behind Prince William. It was during this moment that he allegedly cast an unfriendly look toward Kate.

Although he briefly interacted with other royals, Kate reportedly showed little interest in engaging. Meanwhile, Andrew was described as standing somewhat isolated, his expression still stern.

Judi James added: “It is here that we can first see what looks like a glower at a smiling Kate that could, if it is aimed in her direction, singe the flowers on her hat. Both William and Sir Timothy Laurence turn to the front though. Leaving Andrew with his chin lowered, his lips clamped, and his brows pulled into a frown. Again appearing to glower in Kate’s direction again.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

In more recent years, Andrew has faced ongoing scrutiny and controversy. His association with the late Jeffrey Epstein drew widespread attention, and he has also faced serious allegations, all of which he has consistently denied.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always strongly denied these claims.

Last year, he was stripped of his royal titles and honours. Then, more recently, he was asked to leave Royal Lodge.

He was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Following the arrest, King Charles issued a statement. He said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not release a separate statement, although they were said to support the king’s position.

Read more: Heartbreaking confession Prince William made about Kate Middleton’s cancer

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