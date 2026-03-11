Queen Camilla rocks striking hat, Carole Middleton raids Kate’s wardrobe and Zara and Mike pack on the PDA all at Cheltenham Festival Ladies Day

Members of the royal family stepped out in style today for Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival, one of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall and Carole Middleton were all spotted enjoying the festivities. As the day unfolded, several royals were photographed mingling, chatting and taking in the races.

Zara and Mike Tindall returned for a second day at the event. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla made her Cheltenham Festival 2026 debut today, March 11, arriving in a striking hat that immediately caught attention.

The queen rocked an eye-catching hat (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Cheltenham Festival Ladies Day: Carole Middleton borrows Princess Kate’s hat

Zara and Mike’s day at what many call the “Greatest Show on Earth” included an unexpected but welcome appearance from Carole Middleton.

Zara looked delighted to spend time with Carole. The pair were even photographed walking arm in arm as they made their way through the racecourse.

Interestingly, the two women chose similar outfits for the occasion. Both wore grey herringbone wool coats, creating a coordinated look for the day.

Zara added a splash of colour through burgundy accessories, including a stylish dark red hat. Carole, however, wore an accessory that royal watchers may recognise.

Carole and Zara looked happy to see each other (Credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that Princess Kate’s mother may have dipped into her daughter’s wardrobe for the event.

Carole wore a navy feathered fedora from Hicks & Brown, a £115 hat previously worn by Kate during a service at Sandringham in 2020.

She also carried a luxury handbag that fashion fans would immediately recognise. Carole accessorised with a Hermès Birkin bag, which is currently listed for around £50,237 on Vestiaire Collective.

Later in the day, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne joined the group. Both royals also embraced the traditional Ladies Day style with elegant outfits.

Queen Camilla at Cheltenham Races

Queen Camilla arrived wearing a camel coat layered over a brown suede skirt. She paired the look with matching boots to stay warm during the outdoor event.

However, it was her hat that drew the most attention. The Queen chose a dramatic black design by Philip Treacy.

The hat featured sweeping feather details and matched the black leather gloves she wore for the occasion.

Princess Anne also opted for a long coat and boots, balancing warmth with classic race day style.

Princess Anne looked great in green (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

The Princess Royal chose a rich forest green outfit, pairing it with a colourful patterned scarf and a simple green hat.

During the event, Camilla also took time to celebrate women in horse racing. She praised trailblazing figures in the sport, including Aamilah Aswat, who was the first black woman to win a jump race.

The Queen said: “Just brilliant. When’s your next race?”

Later, she spoke with jockey Rachael Blackmore, who made history as the first female rider to win both the Grand National in 2021 on Minella Times and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2022 on A Plus Tard.

Blackmore is currently expecting her first child with her husband, jockey Brian Hayes.

“Oh, wow, congratulations Rachael,” Camilla reportedly said.

“I know, it’s a bit different to before and the career,” Blackmore replied with a laugh, speaking of her pregnancy.

Camilla was also seen posing for a photo with Zara Tindall before heading to the royal box. There she met her son Tom Parker Bowles, her daughter Laura Lopes and Laura’s husband Harry Lopes.

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike Tindall continued to show their affectionate side throughout the day.

Zara and Mike Tindall pack on the PDA

According to behavioural analyst Darren Stanton, the couple’s body language reflected a strong and genuine relationship.

Stanton explained: “Zara and Mike are very comfortable in their surroundings. They are always flashing genuine smiles of happiness and joy. Their eye contact is fixed eye gaze, which is usually reserved for romantic partners and family members. Generally, eye contact lasts five seconds. But with Mike and Zara, they demonstrate that they’re in a deep place in their relationship. They’re not afraid to show PDA and are in good spirits no matter where they are.”

Mike and Zara looked loved up today (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

He continued: “They also match and mirror each other. Mike and Zara are identical in social situations. One isn’t adopting a different posture. Holding hands is something the Royals wouldn’t do in the past. Mike and Zara signify an evolution with the monarchy and don’t have any issues showing public displays of affection. They are always laughing and beaming at each other, which isn’t put on for the paparazzi. These clusters of behaviours give a high chance of genuine bond and a strong relationship.”

