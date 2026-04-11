Epstein survivor Rina Oh threatens to ‘confront’ King Charles during US visit

According to reports, a survivor of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is preparing to confront King Charles III outside the White House during his highly anticipated US visit later this month.

Campaigner Rina Oh, who was groomed and sexually assaulted by Epstein from the age of 21, is planning to welcome the monarch in a very unexpected way.

Clearly, she has questions and she wants answers.

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Andrew has faced a string of allegations (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

King Charles could be ‘confronted’ by Epstein survivors during US trip

Rina Oh is reportedly organising a mock tea party at the White House gates, alongside other Epstein survivors. Notably, they plan to leave one chair empty for King Charles.

Through this symbolic protest, she hopes to push the royal family to show meaningful support for survivors. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his inclusion in the Epstein files and his recent arrest.

However, it is important to note that being named in the Epstein files does not confirm wrongdoing.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of assault and any misconduct linked to Epstein. Nevertheless, his past association with Epstein has kept him under intense public scrutiny.

Earlier this year, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. Shortly afterwards, police released him under investigation, and he has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.

King Charles’s statement following Andrew’s arrest

Following the arrest, King Charles issued a formal statement. He said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

Rina Oh’s advocation for Epstein survivors

Meanwhile, Rina, who is both an artist and advocate, is calling for concrete action rather than words.

Specifically, she wants the monarchy to help fund therapy for survivors. Her campaign has also gained support from the anti-trafficking organisation World Without Exploitation.

At the same time, King Charles is expected to travel to the US later this month, where he is due to meet Donald Trump.

In addition, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has reportedly written to the King, urging him to meet with Epstein’s survivors.

Even so, reports suggest that no such meeting is currently planned.

Rina Oh’s asks of King Charles during US trip

Speaking to Metro, Rina explained her intentions clearly: “If the King and Queen really do support the victims, then it would be a nice gesture to meet with some of them. It would show that he cared. I don’t mind gathering a group and going to Washington. We’ll just sit in and have afternoon tea in front of the White House gates.

“I’ll just sit outside and wait for him.”

In addition, she revealed plans for a symbolic gesture, including a reserved seat for the monarch.

She said: “We don’t need any apologies. We want action. If he were really sorry, he would support the victims by making sure they get proper mental health treatment. I know the royal family is very big into mental health care.

“Some victims are a complete mess. There are lots of non-functional survivors.”

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the US Virgin Islands have established a $10 million mental health fund for some Epstein survivors. This fund is said to be financed through a settlement involving JPMorgan Chase.

King Charles is heading to the US later this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Criticism of King Charles over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Importantly, this is not the first time King Charles has faced criticism over his brother’s links to Epstein.

Earlier this month, during a Maundy Thursday service on April 2, the King was reportedly heckled by protesters. As he arrived with Queen Camilla at St Asaph Cathedral in Wales, members of the crowd shouted questions.

Among them were: “What did you know about Andrew?”

Banners were also visible, including one that read: “Charles, what are you hiding?”

Clearly, the pressure on the monarchy shows no sign of easing.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s key role at Prince Philip’s funeral revealed as William and Harry ‘rift’ took centre stage

So, will you be keeping an eye on the royal tour when Charles and Camilla head to the US? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.