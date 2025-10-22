Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Dawn Fletcher’s kids

Emmerdale’s Dawn Fletcher does have good reason for being a little distracted lately – but is that really an excuse for seemingly forgetting one of her own children? Viewers have noticed that little Evan has been completely missing from screens… and they’re seriously worried.

The concern comes as fans point out that, not so long ago, Evan was very sick – and now, he’s quite literally nowhere to be seen.

Dawn was devoted to Evan when he was sick (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Dawn and Billy’s son Evan in Emmerdale?

Dawn gave birth to Evan on December 21, 2023, naming him after Billy Fletcher’s late father. He may only be approaching his second birthday, but the poor tot has already been through a lot.

When Evan was just four months old, Dawn and Billy were left terrified after he developed unexplained bruising. Doctors later diagnosed him with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

The family were forced to isolate to protect him while he underwent intensive treatment. Thankfully, by Christmas 2024, Evan was made an outpatient and began the road to recovery — though he still had regular hospital appointments.

The stress of Evan’s illness took a huge toll on Dawn and Billy’s marriage. Eventually, Dawn cheated with Joe Tate and the couple split up.

Evan was last seen in May 2025, when he was rushed back to hospital with a high temperature. Luckily, he was fine and returned home soon afterwards.

We haven’t seen Evan since he was tiny (Credit: ITV)

So where is Evan now?

Since then, Evan hasn’t been seen or mentioned. While Clemmie and Lucas — Dawn’s other children — are front and centre in the soap’s current storylines, Evan appears to have vanished completely.

Recently, Clemmie was involved in a serious plot after sending an indecent image to Carl Holliday, which he shared with friends. Despite both being only 10 and 11, Clemmie and Carl were questioned by police before authorities decided not to take things further.

The fallout from that storyline has dominated Dawn’s world – but it seems Evan hasn’t featured in it at all. Dawn has been seen managing her new business, Take A Vow, juggling school runs and talking about Clemmie and Lucas… yet Evan hasn’t even had a mention!

Dawn’s other kids, Clemmie and Lucas, are often seen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are all asking the same thing: where is Evan Fletcher?

Viewers certainly haven’t forgotten about the missing toddler — even if it looks like Dawn might have.

“I’m sorry but has Evan been adopted? When was the last time we saw or even heard about him?” one fan wrote on social media. “Why is he never crawling around the house? Is he chained to his cot??”

Another added: “Erm, have I missed something? Where is little Evan????”

“Where. Is. Evan,” one viewer demanded — with plenty of others echoing the same question: “Where is Dawn’s baby?” and “When was the last time anyone mentioned Evan?”

Fans are clearly frustrated, and some have pointed out this isn’t the first time Emmerdale has seemed to “forget” one of its younger characters — just ask Elliot Windsor!

With Dawn’s life as dramatic as ever, let’s hope Evan hasn’t been left behind for good!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

