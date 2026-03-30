Radio 2 host Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC earlier today (March 30) following allegations over his personal conduct in a relationship more than a decade ago – years before he was first linked with husband Sam.

Scott, 53, and audio producer Sam Vaughan tied the knot in June 2024, months after they finished filming that year’s installment of Celebrity Race Across The World. For many, it was the first time they’d really seen Sam and Scott – who started dating in 2017 – together.

The pair proved to be the perfect partners, eventually going on to win the show. But, as Scott hits the headlines, allegedly over a past romance, his relationship with Sam hasn’t always been smooth sailing either…

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Sam ended his and Scott’s relationship years before they got married (Credit: BBC)

Scott Mills and husband ‘didn’t speak for six months’

The pair started dating in 2017, but Sam was hesitant to commit to a long-distance relationship as he was living in Wales when they met, with Scott based in London for work. As a result, they ended up splitting briefly.

Scott told The Times ahead of their 2024 wedding: “The more time we spent together, the more I could see we were right for each other. I just needed him to see that too. So when we had the conversation about taking it forward and he said: ‘I’m not ready,’ I was devastated.

“If it wasn’t going to happen, then I needed a clean break. Being friends with someone you’re in love with doesn’t work. We didn’t speak for six months. My mum came to stay because I was in bits, sitting on the sofa crying, eating ice cream.”

Luckily Sam’s mum intervened and gave him the courage to go for it with Scott. “His mum sat him down and said: ‘Don’t mess him around. Either go for it or leave him alone.’ We moved in together three months before the first lockdown,” said Scott.

Sam added that the “wobble” that saw him “put the brakes on” their romance was a “huge mistake” because he “missed” Scott so much.

Scott and Sam announced their engagement in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Engagement joy

Scott shared the joyous news they were engaged in October 2021 in a post on X.

He wrote: “After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend. As Sam knows, I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam.

“You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you. As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start).

“We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Mills (@realscottmills)

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan’s Barcelona wedding

Scott and Sam got married in a Mediterranean villa in Barcelona on June 1, 2024, in front of their famous friends. Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Jordan North, Calvin Harris, Vick Hope and Chris Stark were all in attendance.

Pixie Lott and Calum Scott were on hand to perform during the ceremony, with Joel Corry DJing at the reception.

Speaking about the big day, Scott later said: “We both had the most incredible day. To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special. We are looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Scott Mills and husband Sam won Celebrity Race Across The World in 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Scott and Sam on Celebrity Race Across the World

Before heading down the aisle, Sam and Scott faced their “ultimate test” on BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales before the series aired, Scott said: “I would say it was the ultimate test of our relationship.”

He added: “What is quite nice is – and it is probably something we will never ever have again – is that time where you are just in the moment. You’re not scrolling on your phone and, actually, the only thing to think about is the race.”

They went on to win the 2024 series.

Scott Mills’ BBC sacking

Earlier today, it was announced by the BBC that Scott Mills had been axed from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, sent a statement to staff at the corporation. It said: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast Show, and the BBC.”

The statement added: “I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.”

She added: “Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now.”

Now, according to The Mirror, it’s been claimed that the personal conduct complaint centres on a historic male relationship. The report claims that it relates to a relationship from more than 10 years ago.

Read more: Jeff Brazier’s candid confession about favouring one son over the other: ‘It’s why I didn’t put Bobby forward’

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