Further Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover details revealed as it gets a new name

ITV has revealed further details about the highly anticipated crossover between Emmerdale and Coronation Street. The update includes confirmation of how the storylines will overlap and the unveiling of a new name for the special event.

The crossover marks a rare moment in British soap history, bringing together characters from both long-running shows in a shared narrative.

Producers have promised that the joint project will deliver high drama while staying true to the unique identities of each soap. The newly announced name is designed to highlight the significance of the event while uniting both fanbases.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale get a new name for the crossover

The new name of the crossover episodes has been confirmed – the show will be called Corriedale. Filming has already started on the production, which will air at the start of 2026.

The combined teams have embarked on an ambitious stunt for the episode. We are told that it will have “everlasting consequences” for everyone involved.

Cameras started rolling at the end of September, but the production team is keeping the stunt details and character involvement tightly under wraps.

Iain MacLeod, ITV’s Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, said: “It’s beyond exciting that filming is under way on Corriedale.

“There is a massive buzz around both the Leeds and Manchester sites and the images coming out of the shoot are utterly spectacular.

“And that’s before we’ve even got to all the brilliant transpennine interactions between characters from the different shows! As a soap fan myself, I think my head is going to explode when the episode airs next year. It will be mind-blowing, historical and unmissable.”

Crossover theories have been coming thick and fast. Many fans are sure it will see the death of Corrie fave Billy Mayhew, confirmed to be leaving soon. Some even think Emmerdale’s John Sugden will kill him.

Others believe the returning Becky Swain is the one who will die.

Soap power-hour in 2026

Corriedale will premiere on ITV, STV, ITVX, and YouTube in early 2026, marking the launch of the new ‘soap power hour’ schedule. Under the new format, Emmerdale will air 30-minute episodes at 8pm every weekday, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm.

As the production begins on this huge joint venture, both soaps have hit a streaming milestone.

In the first quarter of 2025, ITVX recorded a “record-breaking” one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever.

Together, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have accumilated 124 million streams so far this year, with soap viewing up 35 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

