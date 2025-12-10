Coronation Street viewers predict a looming Barlow tragedy as new ‘signs’ put Ken and Tracy in the firing line

Coronation Street viewers are suddenly bracing for the worst, convinced the clock might be ticking for either Tracy or Ken Barlow.

With Christmas spoilers teasing a character being left for dead, and a massive Corriedale stunt lined up for January, fans are on high alert.

And after a key moment in Monday’s episode (December 8), many are now wondering if the soap has quietly dropped a chilling hint that a Barlow tragedy is on the way. No, Corrie… don’t you dare!

Ken Barlow dishes unwelcome joke to Tracy

Ken Barlow has been treading the Coronation Street cobbles since day one back in 1960 – a full 65 years of Weatherfield wisdom under his belt.

Fittingly, he popped up at Maggie’s 65th birthday bash this week, neatly tying into the soap’s own milestone.

While chatting with Rita and Roy, Ken quipped that he’d happily flog his house to Ben Driscoll, who fancied knocking through a wall and sticking a pool table in the living room.

Tracy heard about the idea and was falsely tricked into believing that Ken had signed a deal with Ben. She wasn’t impressed that all of her inheritance would’ve been taken from her so that Ken could spend the last of his retirement years travelling.

Realising it was all a joke, Tracy then actually warmed to the idea. She told her dad that she just wanted him to be happy. She also wanted to spend more time with him.

Ken wondered what had gotten into her. This wasn’t like Tracy at all. And, we really mean, AT ALL.

But, as we know in soapland, lovey dovey, out of character moments with the family are often followed by tragedy. And, now fans are started to predict a tragic future for the characters.

Coronation Street fans predict upcoming Barlow death twist

This Christmas, spoilers reveal that Evelyn finds someone left for dead in the ginnel. While we know that Tracy appears in the Corriedale January episode, the same has not yet been confirmed for our dear Ken.

And, Tracy’s not out of the woods though, as she’s caught up in the huge car pile-up stunt that leaves many lives hanging in the balance.

And, after that cute scene with Ken Barlow this week, fans are worried that one of them could be about to peg it.

One Coronation Street viewer panicked: “Are they gonna kill off Tracy? Surely not.”

Another person predicted: “Either Tracy or Ken are dead by Christmas…”

A third wrote: “Tracy Barlow death foreshadowing,” while another replied: “I thought it was more Ken’s death. The actor has been working forever. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind the time to enjoy himself without rehearsal.”

Could the Street soon be preparing for a Barlow funeral? Perhaps someone should pre-warn George…

