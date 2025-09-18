Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Ken Barlow Christmas death as Iain MacLeod teases ‘death of fan favourite’

Coronation Street fans have grown concerned that Ken Barlow could be the upcoming death for the soap’s 65th anniversary.

In December, Corrie will celebrate 65 years on our screens and the soap is planning to celebrate to occasion with some big storylines.

As well as some returns, Executive Producer for ITV soaps – Iain Macleod – has teased a huge death too.

Coronation Street Executive Producer teases huge death

With the soap preparing for its 65th anniversary as well as the build up to the January soap crossover with Emmerdale, big things are on the cards.

Executive Producer for both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, Iain MacLeod has now teased what to expect as we approach December.

Alongside the return of ‘a few familiar faces,’ there will also be ‘trauma’ and ‘drama’ as a result of the huge death of a popular character.

Speaking to the Mirror, Iain hinted: “The soap gods demand a sacrifice when you have an event of this kind.”

He then added: “There’s always that equation where you think, ‘If they were to go, the viewers will really care, but what damage will it do to the landscape of the show in terms of the ability to tell stories?

“It’s a big responsibility so we do agonise about it quite a lot and argue about it. Our story conferences are fiery places at times and this period of the show is no different.”

Coronation Street fans predict Ken Barlow death

With Iain teasing that the festive death will be for a character that fans really love, viewers are now worrying that Ken Barlow’s time could be drawing to an end.

Ken hasn’t been seen on screen much lately, but could this add to the shock factor if the soap decides to kill him off in a few months time?

One fan said: “As sad as it would be, the only way for Ken to leave is if he dies. There is nowhere for him to move to. He can’t get dementia (Debbie). His death will be Tracy finding him dead in his chair in the living room.”

Another Corrie fan also suggested: “Ken or Rita.”

A third person on Reddit contributed: “I think Ken might be the one who will die in the crossover with Emmerdale.”

But, is the soap really gearing up towards the end of Ken’s life for the 65th anniversary?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

