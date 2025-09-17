4 things to expect from Coronation Street’s 65th anniversary as Iain MacLeod teases ‘death of fan favourite’ and ‘huge returns’

Coronation Street will celebrate its 65th anniversary in December and the soap has some big plans to mark the occasion.

Corrie loves to celebrate a milestone and 65 years of the soap being on our screens deserve something big.

Details on what the soap has planned are being kept a secret for now, but certain things have been teased. Here’s what we can expect so far.

Billy is ‘set to be killed off’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street 65th anniversary 1. Death of fan favourite

It has been reported that Daniel Brocklebank’s Billy Mayhew will be ‘killed off’ as part of an issue-based storyline this festive season.

Corrie Executive Producer Iain MacLeod has also shared plans for a ‘fan favourite to be brutally killed off,’ although this might be referring to someone else entirely.

Speaking to the Mirror, Iain teased: “The soap gods demand a sacrifice when you have an event of this kind.

“Sometimes the biggest and best exits are for characters that you care the most about.”

But, who could be meeting their maker as the end of the year hits?

2. Major aftermath

The death of the certain character referred to above has been said to affect many different characters on the Street and bring with it lots of ‘trauma’ and ‘drama.’

This is then expected to spark off a series of different storylines as a consequence, setting stories up nicely as the soap moves into 2026.

There are some returnees and new faces (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street 65th anniversary 3. Returns

As well as the Street feeling the effects of death, there will also be some returning faces being welcomed back into Weatherfield.

So far, viewers are preparing to be reintroduced to former Corrie character Eva Price who will become the new landlady of the Rovers.

She’ll be joined by new characters and family members – Ben and Maggie Driscoll. Ben’s kids and Eva’s daughter Suzie will also join them.

Could anyone else also return to the Street for the 65th? Well, it looks that way as Iain hinted: “There will be a few familiar faces coming back.”

4. The lead up to the crossover episode

All of this will lead up to the big crossover episode in January 2026 which will see the worlds of Emmerdale and Coronation Street merge together for a stunt.

This will see the events of the 65th ‘reach their peak.’ It’s set to be a big episode with a lasting impact which will mark ITV’s new ‘soap power hour’ coming into force.

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!