Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ soap’s 65th anniversary storyline

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Carla and Lisa’s wedding will be at the centre of the 65th anniversary.

Last night on the cobbles (Wednesday, September 3), Carla and Lisa got engaged in front of the factory workers.

But, how soon will their wedding be? It could be just around the corner…

How soon will the wedding be? (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa engaged in Coronation Street

Lisa decided to propose to Carla last night, with the help of both Ryan and Betsy.

She summoned Carla out of the factory, greeting her in police uniform before getting down on one knee.

Carla then said ‘yes’ to getting engaged, exchanging engagement rings with Lisa as she was also planning on proposing too.

After telling Roy the good news, the couple then headed into the Rovers to celebrates. Drinks were on Carla as the factory workers enjoyed seeing their boss in such a good mood.

But, Kit Green couldn’t help but bring the mood down when he pulled Lisa to one side and told her that DI Costello might be corrupt… and might’ve been involved in her late wife Becky’s death.

The soap’s 65th is soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts soap’s 65th plot

Coronation Street is due to celebrate its 65th anniversary this December and fans are expecting something big as a way of marking the occasion.

With Carla and Lisa now engaged, and with the Becky Swain mystery intensifying, a new theory reckons the soap’s main 65th storyline might revolve around the wedding.

A fan on X wrote: “The proposal was lush and was totally Swarla in every way imaginable. Hopefully now we’ll get a winter/Xmas wedding to coincide with the 65th anniversary in December. There’ll be drama ahead but there always is with Swarla.”

But, could they both tie the knot before the year is out?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!