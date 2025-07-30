A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted who really killed Lisa Swain’s late wife Becky Swain in a huge twist.

In tonight’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday, July 30), Lisa marked her and Becky’s anniversary.

Carla then suggested going to visit Logan for answers over Becky’s death, but what really happened to Lisa’s late wife?

Tomorrow would’ve been Lisa and Becky’s anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain’s death in Coronation Street

While we never met Becky Swain on screen, viewers certainly know a lot about her. Becky has been mentioned over 90 times since Lisa was made a permanent character on the cobbles.

We know that Matty and Logan Radcliffe were involved in Becky Swain’s death. She died on duty and was hit by a car during a police chase. There were also files that explained that Becky was being investigated for corruption shortly before her death.

Lisa’s now uncertain as to how Becky Swain actually died , with tonight seeing her skip her therapy session to lay flowers on Becky’s grave on what would’ve been the day before their anniversary.

Becky wasn’t big on celebrations special occasions so Lisa always celebrated the day before to get around it.

Carla then suggested that Lisa visited Logan Radcliffe in prison to get more answers as to how and why Becky really died. But, Lisa shut down this idea.

How did Becky actually die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts DI Costello killed Becky Swain

With there being corrupt cops all of the time in Soapland, one specific Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that DI Costello might’ve actually killed Becky Swain and has been covering it up from Lisa ever since.

The theory on X read: “Costello is definitely part of this whole thing. ‘He’s been worried about me since Becky died.’ He [bleep] killed her.”

Another person replied: “I think so too. I think he is a big part of the reason the Radcliffes got away with so much.”

But, what really happened to Becky? And, will Lisa Swain ever get answers?

