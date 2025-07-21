Wild Coronation Street fan theory predicts former Emmerdale character is actually Becky Swain in huge identity switch

A wild Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky Swain is not only alive but is actually a character from a rival soap.

Currently on the cobbles, Lisa Swain is starting to wonder whether there was more to her wife Becky’s death than she first thought.

But, could Becky’s whole death have been fake? And, do we know her from another soap already?

Lisa is questioning how Becky really died (Credit: ITV)

Lisa’s investigation into Becky’s death in Coronation Street

Recently in Coronation Street, Lisa has been prompted to investigate more into Becky Swain’s death.

We know that Becky Swain died on duty, with the Radcliffe brothers being in the car that hit and killed her during a chase. But now, Lisa’s beginning to wonder whether something else was going on behind the scenes.

With Becky being investigated for corruption just before she died, Lisa’s now going through her files to find out more while trying to keep information from Betsy.

But, as she continues to struggle to talk about Becky during her therapy sessions with Floyd, will Lisa get any closer to finding the answers she’s been looking for?

Harriet had lied about her identity before… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain twist

Some fans are now believing that Becky Swain is actually alive and never actually died… And, one theory in particular believes that could’ve been leading a double life. Where? Away in Emmerdale village.

Fans of Emmerdale might know that Harriet Finch was no stranger to changing her identity, working undercover as a detective sergeant while in a relationship with Will Taylor, going under the name of ‘Michelle.’

While she then lived in the village as vicar Harriet, she sadly then died in 2022 after her quad bike was struck by lightening during a storm.

But, what if Harriet was living a double life once more and was actually Becky Swain? Rather wild but certainly something in Harriet’s character… While Harriet Finch’s death would line up rather nicely with that of Becky’s, we’re pretty sure Harriet died for real.

But then again, she never did get an on-screen funeral…

The fan theory on X suggested: “And in a twist, Becky is alive!!! And she’s Harriet from Emmerdale who faked her death and vicarageness in order to have sex with Cain and give him an alibi and had a heart attack. But not really. Maybe. This is not just soap. It’s Coronation Street.”

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand soap recasts Aggie Bailey

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!