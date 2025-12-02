Double soap ‘clue’ suggests Debbie Webster’s wedding could be the big Corriedale focus

It’s starting to look like Corriedale could end up revolving around none other than Debbie Webster’s big wedding, thanks to a cheeky little hint that’s popped up on both soaps.

Over on the cobbles, Debbie’s been busy teaming up with a mysterious ‘young wedding planner’ to perfect every detail of her upcoming nuptials.

But is this planner quite who we think they are? Breadcrumbs seem to point straight toward Emmerdale’s own Belle Dingle taking charge of the confetti and chaos.

Debbie’s set a date (Credit: ITV)

Debbie due to tie the knot in wedding to Ronnie

Debbie Webster finally has a wedding date in the diary. She’s meant to be saying ‘I do’ to Ronnie in March 2026.

But in true Debbie fashion, the plan doesn’t stay put for long. Upcoming spoilers tease a mix-up with the venue that sends everything spinning, and before anyone can mutter ‘save the date,’ Debbie decides to bring the whole thing forward. Yep, she’s now racing toward a festive wedding in just a matter of weeks.

Buzzing with excitement (and more than a little chaos), Debbie proudly shared yesterday that she’s hired a ‘young wedding planner’ to make sure her big day is nothing short of fabulous.

At the Women in Business event last night (Monday, December 1), Debbie made a speech to an audience and shared the happy news that she was due to get married.

She said: “I’ve just booked myself a trendy young wedding planner. A bit wet around the gills, but I’m hoping with youth comes erm, you know, funky ideas.”

But, do soaps fans already know who this wedding planner is? Emmerdale dropped a couple of ‘clues’ of its own, and we reckon so. Take a vow, Debbie. Oops, we mean, take a bow.

Belle dropped a few ‘clues’ of her own (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs Belle Dingle and Debbie Webster Corriedale ‘link’

Over in the Yorkshire Dales, Take a Vow wedding planner Belle Dingle was also dropping a few Corriedale ‘clues’ on her own.

Over the last week or so, Belle has mentioned dealing with a ‘bridezilla from Manchester’ who has been insisting on having a choir at her wedding. This came just as Debbie told Glenda that she’d wanted the choir performing at the hotel to sing at her wedding. Coincidence? We think not.

Belle recently said: “I’ve got a bridezilla in Manchester demanding that a choir sing at her wedding, that’s a crisis.”

If that’s not enough to convince you, Belle also dropped another link. This time revealing that her client has a hotel. Did someone say Chariot Square?

“Me and Dawn, we’ve got this client down in Manchester, she’s got a hotel, and I think she could use the trees. So if she agrees to take them, you’re not going to be out of pocket, are you?,” she said while speaking to Joe Tate.

And last night, just as Debbie told Carl in Corrie she’d set a date for the wedding as March 5, Belle in Emmerdale told Lydia: “I’ve just had an email from a client in Manchester. She’s set a date for the wedding.”