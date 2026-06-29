At Wimbledon today, Katherine Jenkins and her husband, Andrew Levitas, took seats directly behind David Beckham in the Royal Box.

Katherine arrived at SW19 in a white and blue polka dot dress. Sir David Beckham sat in the front row with his mother Sandra.

Daily Mail reported that the seating echoed last year’s tournament. Katherine again sat only a few feet behind David.

The pair did not interact during the match. Photos showed Katherine chatting with Alexander Armstrong nearby.

At one point, according to reports, David turned toward Katherine’s row to snap a selfie with his mother. Daily Mail reported that Katherine turned her head away.

Katherine was seen sitting behind David in Wimbledon’s Royal Box (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why David Beckham’s appearance at Wimbledon sparked fresh intrigue

The seating drew attention because of claims first published in 2017. Leaked emails allegedly showed David criticising Katherine and questioning her OBE.

One email was alleged to have said: “Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. [Bleep] joke.”

Katherine received her OBE in 2014. The honour recognised her services to charities and her trips to war zones to entertain troops.

Katherine Jenkins OBE: when she received it and what it recognised Katherine Jenkins was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2014. The honour recognised services to music.

It also recognised charitable work.

Jenkins has spoken publicly about visits to entertain British troops in war zones.

The hacked emails also included allegations about David’s views and finances. His representatives pushed back strongly on that material.

A spokesperson said at the time: “This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.”

David received a knighthood from King Charles in November 2025. The honour recognised his services to sport and charity.

What still hangs over this Royal Box reunion?

Daily Mail also pointed to an earlier flashpoint from 2012. Katherine used Twitter, now known as X, to deny she had an affair with David.

David Beckham and Katherine Jenkins: key moments in the reported dispute 2012: Katherine Jenkins used Twitter to deny reports linking her romantically with David Beckham. 2017: Hacked emails published in the press allegedly showed Beckham criticising Jenkins and questioning her OBE. Beckham’s representatives said the material came from hacked and doctored private emails and was presented out of context. 2018: Jenkins said she had not received an apology over the alleged comments. 2025: Beckham was awarded a knighthood for services to sport and charity.

That move reportedly left the former England captain furious. The alleged tension resurfaced when the leaked emails emerged years later.

In 2018, Katherine said she still had not received an apology over the alleged comments. She also said she felt proud of her record.

She told The Sun: “You’re just minding your own business and you get caught up in this massive storm. You just think, ‘Aw, I wasn’t doing anything.’ To get caught up in that wasn’t pleasant. I don’t know why, again, that was aimed at me.”

She added: “I also don’t feel the need to defend this, by the way. I know what I’ve done and when I got the OBE it was given to me for music, and for charity.”

When asked if she felt angry, Katherine said: “It’s obviously disappointing. I’ve never heard anything from them about it.”

Read more: Brooklyn’s ‘suspicions’ as David and Victoria ‘use Harper like a carrot to get him to talk’: ‘How could you use Harper like this?’

The David Beckham Wimbledon moment quickly became one of opening day’s biggest celebrity talking points. The Royal Box always draws attention, but this seating plan added extra intrigue.

Tess Daly, Amanda Holden, Maura Higgins, Pixie Lott and Katherine Ryan were among celebrity attendees at Wimbledon.

Still, the Royal Box seating grabbed the most attention. Katherine and David found themselves in close proximity again, years after the alleged OBE row first made headlines.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.