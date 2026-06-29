Tess Daly’s Wimbledon appearance has quickly became one of the biggest talking points on day one at SW19. The Strictly favourite arrived in a lace gown and kept both her wedding and engagement rings on show.

The newly single presenter, 57, stepped out with her business partner and friend Gayle Lawton. She led the celebrity glamour as the Championships got under way on Monday.

Her appearance came just weeks after she and Vernon Kay announced their split. The former couple revealed last month that they had ended their marriage after 23 years.

Tess looked polished and elegant from the moment she arrived. But her jewellery choice sparked the most chatter.

All eyes have been on Tess since her split from Vernon (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Why Tess Daly Wimbledon had everyone looking at her left hand

In May, Tess and Vernon, 52, shared the news in a joint statement. They told fans: “After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.”

They added: “This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire of what is best for both of us…”

The statement continued: “We remain great friends and, most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

It concluded: “We will not be making any further public comments.”

Tess and Vernon last appeared publicly together in February. They hosted an episode of The One Show.

They share two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Friends also told the publication they were both still at their marital home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, around the time the split emerged.

Tess Daly’s Wimbledon style led a very chic celebrity charge

Tess did not arrive quietly. She fronted a stylish line-up (you can see pictures, here) packed with famous faces in tennis whites and soft summer shades.

Maura’s outfit has been compared to Zendaya’s Challengers movie style(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden brought more glamour in a pinstripe two-piece outside the courts. Maura Higgins leaned hard into the theme with white sling-backs featuring tennis balls pierced into the heels.

Maura Higgins rocked a tennis racket bag and tennis ball shoes (Credit: Instagram / Maura Higgins)

The look drew comparisons with Zendaya’s style while promoting 2024’s Challengers. Katherine Jenkins also embraced a monochrome mood on opening day.

Pixie Lott, Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra also turned heads as they arrived. Ashley Roberts wore a white mini dress, while Ronan and Storm Keating chose matching light-toned outfits.

Ashley James broke from the all-white trend. She wore a pink slip dress with a white blazer instead.

Rachel Stevens, Niall Horan and Alexander Armstrong were also among the famous faces. Isla Fisher shared snaps on social media before heading to the event.

Away from the celebrity arrivals, Wimbledon had a hectic start. Organisers told fans to stop coming to the queue after huge numbers turned up hoping for tickets.

As per the Daily Mail, 10,000 people were already in the queue by 8.30am. Many had hoped to watch Emma Raducanu on No1 Court, but she withdrew late on Sunday after a scan revealed a stress fracture.

Read more: Inside Tess Daly’s new chapter as ‘America move beckons’ after Vernon Kay split: ‘She won’t look back’

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