Vernon Kay has reunited with Tess Daly following their shock split.

The couple announced in May that they were calling it quits on their 22-year marriage. Despite their split, Vernon and Tess have still been seen spending time together, including festival outings and a reunion to mark their daughter’s 17th birthday.

And proving the pair are still on good terms, Vernon showed his support for Tess at a launch for her swimwear brand Naia Beach.

Tess and Vernon announced their marriage split last month (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Vernon Kay reunites with Tess Daly

This week, Vernon joined Tess at her launch for the latest range of her swimwear brand Naia Beach. The pair met up at John Lewis’ HQ where they were accompanied by co-founder Gayle.

In a snap shared to Naia Beach’s Instagram Story, Tess and Vernon could be seen posing, alongside Gayle.

“We even had a little visitor… And he even wanted to pick his favourite NAIA piece. And it wasn’t the men’s swim shorts [eyes emojis],” the post was captioned.

Vernon even made picked out his favourite piece in a follow-up video that was captioned: “Thanks Vern [crying laughing emoji].”

Tess also reshared the video to her own Instagram Story with several crying laughing face emojis.

The pair are on good terms (Credit: Instagram Story)

Tess and Vernon’s split

Vernon and Tess’ reunion comes after it was reported that she’s keen to salvage the “final parts” of her marriage to Vernon.

Insiders claim the Strictly legend wants a “quickie divorce” from Vernon in a bid to keep the process calm and respectful.

“Tess has told Vernon she wants a quickie divorce to make sure that the drama of the process doesn’t get nasty. They both want to do everything to maintain their respect for one another and to avoid it turning into a slanging match with sky-high lawyer’s fees. The last thing Tess wants is to fall out,” a source told Closer.

They then said: “She knows third parties can change the dynamics and that lawyers can be damaging in divorce. Both are devoted to making this an utterly amicable divorce as they uncouple to become individuals. They know it will save them and their friendship in the long term.

“Tess wants to salvage the good parts of their marriage. Ultimately, that’s their goal – a healthy approach to divorcing,” they also added.

Read more: Tess Daly sends fans wild as she stuns in bikini following Vernon Kay split

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