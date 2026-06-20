Tess Daly sends fans wild as she stuns in bikini following Vernon Kay split

Tess Daly sent her fans wild as she stunned in a bikini during a trip abroad, just weeks after splitting from Vernon Kay.

The former Strictly host, 57, and Vernon, 52, called it a day on their marriage last month. They’d been married 22 years.

Tess shared some stunning snaps (Credit: Cover Images)

Tess Daly stuns in her swimwear

Taking to her Instagram yesterday (Friday, June 19), Tess posed in her bikini and swimwear as she soaked up the sun in Greece.

The star is currently in Lekada, Greece, with pal Gayle Lawton, who co-owns swimwear range Naia Beach with her.

In one picture, Tess can be seen lying by the pool in a pink and white floral-patterned one-piece.

In another, the star plays with a beach ball in a white bikini.

Tess also shared a selfie with Gayle as they pouted and grinned for the camera whilst looking through a rubber ring.

In another picture, Tess lounged on the balcony wearing a sheer white crochet dress over her bikini.

“Never knowingly not wearing @naia_beach,” she captioned the post.

Tess’s fans were loving the snaps (Credit: Splash News)

Fans go wild for Tess’ post

The star’s fans and followers flooded the comment section as they gushed over the star’s snaps.

“Gorgeous,” Strictly star Tasha Ghouri wrote.

“OK STUNNINGGGGG,” Tess’ daughter, Phoebe, gushed, before adding, “WOW WOW WOW”.

“Love this,” another follower commented.

“You look stunning Tess,” another said.

“On fire [flame emoji] xxx,” a third added.

Tess and Vernon split last month (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly wants to ‘salvage’ final parts of marriage to Vernon Kay

Tess’ post comes just days after it was reported that she’s keen to salvage the “final parts” of her marriage to Vernon.

Insiders claim the Strictly legend wants a “quickie divorce” from Vernon in a bid to keep the process calm and respectful.

“Tess has told Vernon she wants a quickie divorce to make sure that the drama of the process doesn’t get nasty. They both want to do everything to maintain their respect for one another and to avoid it turning into a slanging match with sky-high lawyer’s fees. The last thing Tess wants is to fall out,” a source told Closer.

“She knows third parties can change the dynamics and that lawyers can be damaging in divorce. Both are devoted to making this an utterly amicable divorce as they uncouple to become individuals. They know it will save them and their friendship in the long term.

“Tess wants to salvage the good parts of their marriage. Ultimately, that’s their goal – a healthy approach to divorcing,” they added.

Read more: Tess Daly ‘almost at breaking point’ as Vernon Kay moves on with his life: ‘She’s been feeling totally numb’