Inside Tess Daly’s new chapter as ‘America move beckons’ after Vernon Kay split: ‘She won’t look back’

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are back in the spotlight after fresh claims that Tess could be eyeing a new life in New York.

The former Strictly Come Dancing presenter reportedly feels inspired after a recent trip to see daughter Phoebe in the city. According to Heat, that visit may have sparked thoughts of a bold new chapter.

Tess, 57, recently reunited with Phoebe, 21, who moved to New York in January. After the trip, Tess said they had “the best time” together.

A source claimed: “Tess was excited to reunite with Phoebe and see what she’s been getting up to. It was a much-needed change of scenery. But it’s also opened up a world of possibility, as Phoebe has convinced her mum to give the States a try.”

The report lands just weeks after Tess and Vernon announced their separation. The pair ended their 22-year marriage and described the split as “amicable” in an Instagram statement.

They also said they “remain great friends”. Tess and Vernon share two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, 16.

Why Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are suddenly at the centre of New York buzz

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have kept fans talking since the split news broke. That chatter only grew after Tess’s New York trip.

Vernon, 52, even reacted to her Instagram post from the visit. He wrote: “What a few days,” alongside a heart and fire emoji.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication: “Tess doesn’t want it to seem like she’s running away from the family or taking Phoebe away from Vernon. But rather than try and chase the next big thing back home, Tess would love to do something different in another country and she doesn’t see why she shouldn’t at least give it a go.”

Tess Daly could have big plans (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

What did Phoebe say that changed everything?

Phoebe appears to be a big part of the pull. She previously studied film and television at university and now hopes to build a career in the entertainment industry.

As reported in Heat, she and Tess have already discussed possible projects together. That could make New York feel even more tempting.

A source claimed that Tess and Phoebe have been discussing projects together that could come to fruition in the US.

Tess also seems to be at a turning point professionally. She presented Strictly Come Dancing for 21 years from 2004 and quit after the last series.

She also co-owns swimwear brand Naia Beach. But the report says she has not lined up a new TV role yet.

One source said: “It scares the hell out of Tess, but with everything that has happened, she’s ready for a new chapter. If she can get work in the States and also help Phoebe network while she’s at it, it will be perfect. All her friends are encouraging her to go for it and not look back.”

For now, this remains a report rather than a confirmed plan. A representative for Tess has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay reunite publicly after marriage split as he offers her support

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