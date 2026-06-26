Brooklyn Beckham and his sister Harper are back at the centre of fresh family feud claims after a surprise visit to his Beverly Hills home.

Earlier this month, Harper, 14, delivered a letter to Brooklyn’s mansion on 12 June. The visit came after David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Harper attended the event with the family. She then travelled to the house Brooklyn shares with wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola were not home. Later that day, Brooklyn posted a photo from a run in New York’s Central Park to confirm that they were away.

Meanwhile, photographers waited outside as Harper arrived in the same pink dress she wore earlier. A spokesman for the Peltz-Beckhams slammed the move as being “choreographed for the cameras”.

Fans quickly weighed in online. One wrote, “Poor Harper. Her parents should protect her from pain, not throw her to the lions for the whole world to see.”

Another said: “She’s being used as a carrot to get her brother to talk to his parents.”

A third added: “Everything the Beckhams do is for publicity, and they keep shooting themselves in the foot! Leave Brooklyn alone. He has made his decision not to be in this circus anymore.”

Why Harper’s attempted reunion with Brooklyn Beckham raised eyebrows

According to Heat, insiders say Brooklyn felt baffled by the whole episode. They say he could not understand why Harper turned up at his doorstep.

A source told the publication: “David and Victoria viewed the letter gesture as an attempt to reconnect with Brooklyn, but their son hasn’t spoken to his siblings for months. From Brooklyn’s perspective, one of them suddenly turning up on his doorstep felt strange.”

Brooklyn Beckham previously confirmed he has cut ties with his family (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The insider added: “He couldn’t understand why it was happening or why Harper was being used like that. It left Brooklyn feeling even more suspicious about his parents’ intentions, at a time when trust is already at an all-time low. Brooklyn once again sought legal advice following the incident, viewing the situation as another example of family matters spilling into the public domain.”

Did the gesture backfire for Harper?

Heat claims that the move may have had the opposite effect. Days later, Brooklyn appeared in a DoorDash advert tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the clip, he says: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story.”

The advert then adds: “It’s complicated. More soon.”

That moment landed against a much older family rift. Tensions have reportedly simmered since Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding.

The row flared again in January when Brooklyn allegedly released a seven-page statement about family life.

Among the claims, he reportedly said “Brand Beckham comes first” and claimed “my family values public promotion and endorsements above all else”.

He also said: “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

What insiders think happens next

According to Heat, the fallout now stretches far beyond one disagreement. One source said: “This has become bigger than a disagreement between parents and a son. Different family members are taking different positions, making everything harder to resolve.”

They added, “The feeling from some is that Harper is 14 and shouldn’t be drawn into an adult dispute. They felt it crossed a line, as the stunt seemed like a set-up.”

Elsewhere, fans seem to agree.

One penned to social media: “Poor Harper. Her parents should protect her from pain, not throw her to the lions for the whole world to see.”

Another fumed: “She’s being used as a carrot to get her brother to talk to his parents.”

Representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David have been contacted for comment.

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