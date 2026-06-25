Brooklyn Beckham rubs salt in the wound amid ‘feud’ with parents as he gushes over ‘the best’ father-in-law

Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud took centre stage again as he joined his wife Nicola Peltz and her family for Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday in Florida.

The 27-year-old looked relaxed and happy in the photos. He posed with Nicola, 31, and her relatives as talk of tension with David and Victoria Beckham bubbles on.

One standout snap showed Nelson surrounded by his children, including sons Zach, Diesel, Will, Bradley and Greg. Nicola and Brooklyn joined the family portrait too.

The family put on a united front in the beaming snaps and even wore matching cowboy hats.

They looked close-knit in the cheerful group shot. A far cry away from the strain upon Brooklyn and his relationship with his famous parents.

Brooklyn looked completely at ease amongst the Peltz family.

Brooklyn showed off his close bond with his father-in-law (Credit: Brooklyn Beckham / Instagram)

Why Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud has everyone talking again

Nicola shared the birthday photos on social media with a glowing tribute to her father. The timing quickly raised eyebrows.

She wrote: “Happy birthday dad! i love celebrating you! i feel truly blessed to have grown up watching you be such an incredible role model in every way possible.

“you’re the best father i could ever dream of. you love us all unconditionally, encourage us that our dreams are never too big to chase and to always always be a good human before all else. i love you more than you could ever know!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

“i hope all your wishes come true and this is your best year yet, you deserve everything perfect! i love you sooooooo much!!”

And Brooklyn penned his own heartfelt tribute.

He wrote on his Instagram stories alongside a snap with Nelson: “Happy birthday Nelson x I love u so much. I’m so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father in law.”

That sweet family moment landed during a difficult spell for Brooklyn and his own family. Fans have watched closely as questions swirl over his strained relationship with his parents.

David and Victoria both shared loving Father’s Day posts that included Brooklyn and his siblings. Brooklyn has not publicly responded to those apparent olive branches.

That silence only added to the chatter. Every post, caption and like now seems to spark fresh debate.

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