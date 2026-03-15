Ouch! Brooklyn Beckham’s cruel ‘swipe’ at mum Victoria on Mother’s Day

Brooklyn Beckham took a cruel swipe at his mum, Victoria, on Mother’s Day today (Sunday, March 15).

The eldest Beckham child, 27, and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, 31, have been embroiled in a family feud for over a year now.

Brooklyn shared a birthday tribute to Claudia (Credit: Instagram)

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Brooklyn Beckham’s cruel swipe at Victoria

It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today.

However, Brooklyn has failed to acknowledge the day, instead posting a late birthday tribute to his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz. Claudia turned 71 earlier this week.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola, shared several snaps of herself and her mum celebrating her big day.

Brooklyn posed with the duo in one of the photos.

Sharing Nicola’s post to his Instagram story, Brooklyn wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law x.

“Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day [love heart emoji].”

At the time of writing, Brooklyn has yet to post anything about Victoria for Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Cruz, has posted a subtle tribute to mum Victoria, sharing a snap of the Spice Girls star giving him a kiss when he was younger.

Cruz has hopes for reconciliation (Credit: Cover Images)

Cruz’s hopes for Brooklyn reconciliation

Brooklyn’s Mother’s Day snubbing comes just days after his youngest brother, Cruz, expressed hope for reconciliation.

Earlier this week, during an outing with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, which so happened to be on Brooklyn’s birthday, Cruz was asked by paparazzi about his brother.

“Any well-wishes to your brother on his birthday?” Cruz was asked.

“Happy birthday,” Cruz replied.

“Any chance you guys will repair the relationship? Are you hopeful for that?” he was then asked.

“Hope so,” Cruz replied in video footage obtained by Hello magazine.

David and Victoria shared pictures of Brooklyn on his birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn fumes over Victoria and David’s birthday post

Earlier this month saw Brooklyn celebrate his 27th birthday.

Despite Brooklyn’s public outburst in January, slamming his parents and accusing his mum of hijacking his first dance with Nicola, David and Victoria both posted pictures of their son on Instagram to celebrate his big day.

David shared a picture of himself, Victoria, and a young Brooklyn enjoying a swim in a pool to his story. “27 today. Happy birthday Bust. We love you,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Victoria shared a picture of herself holding Brooklyn when he was younger, spinning him around. “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. I love you so much,” she added.

However, his parents’ posts seem to have gone unappreciated by Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday,” an insider told E!.

“These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail. Last summer they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers.”

Read more: David Beckham’s heartbreaking gesture on Brooklyn’s birthday despite son’s very public rejection

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