Victoria Beckham honoured her husband David on Father’s Day with a group family photo including son Brooklyn, leaving followers divided.

Due to their ongoing highly documented family feud, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been present in any of his family’s recent public appearances.

Last month, the Beckhams celebrated Victoria’s dad’s 80th with a fancy bash without Brooklyn. However, he did publicly wish him a happy birthday via his Instagram Story.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola are separated from Victoria’s family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria Beckham honours David on Father’s Day

June 21 marked Father’s Day in the UK, and Victoria took to social media to celebrate the day by sharing a throwback photo of her husband with his four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In the photo, David had his arms around Romeo and Brooklyn as they posed in the sea in front of an exotic backdrop.

“David you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day,” Victoria wrote in her caption, adding numerous pink heart emoji.

In the following slide, David appeared all smiles as he was captured enjoying what looked to be a glass of wine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

‘Please leave Brooklyn to live his own life’

Victoria’s post was met with a mixed bag, with some unimpressed that she included a photo of Brooklyn.

“You look for trouble. Brooklyn won’t be happy [you used a] photo of him,” one user insisted.

“No Brooklyn please,” another person shared.

“Please leave @brooklyn to live his own life, that family-brand bombing is based on business not on real love,” a third remarked.

‘They love all their family’

Meanwhile, others were happy to see Victoria honour all their children.

“What a fantastic photo,” one said.

“Yaaaas queen and king! No matter what, they love all their family,” another expressed.

“Great pic. He loves all his children unconditionally,” a third stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Meanwhile, former footballer David also shared a message on Father’s Day. Alongside a photo of his four children, David wrote: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world.”

Read more: ‘Insecure’ Victoria Beckham slammed as she is accused of wearing ‘underwear’ at Brooklyn’s wedding as photos resurface

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!