Holly Willoughby has shared a beachside video as she reportedly gears up to make a screen comeback.

The former This Morning host, 45, posted Instagram footage during the UK heatwave. She wore a blue and white one-piece in the clip.

Daily Mail reported that the video formed part of a Garnier sun cream advert. In it, Holly sat on the sand and soaked up the sunshine.

The timing quickly drew attention. Daily Mail recently reported that Holly will relaunch her screen career “within days” with a new lifestyle show on YouTube.

Holly Willoughby could be making a screen comeback soon (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Holly Willoughby’s comeback suddenly feels close

Daily Mail reported that the new series is called Together. The outlet said the show is already filming for a four-week run.

The paper also reported that Holly took part in a secret on-camera rehearsal last week. It said the production company sought last-minute staff before launch.

The reported format has a This Morning-style feel. That matters because Holly spent years as one of ITV’s best-known daytime presenters.

Holly Willoughby career timeline: from This Morning to reported digital return Holly Willoughby’s reported next move lands after a long run as one of ITV’s most recognisable daytime presenters. She became widely associated with ITV through years of presenting This Morning.

Her exit from the show marked a major turning point in her on-screen career.

Recent reports have linked her to a new lifestyle project called Together, said to be launching on YouTube.

If confirmed, the move would signal a shift from traditional daytime television towards digital-first presenting.

Daily Mail also said the show will stream as This Morning winds down for summer. Regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are about to take their breaks.

That timing would mark a clear shift in her career. Holly appears to be leaning further into digital platforms than traditional broadcasters.

Holly wowed in a swimsuit recently (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The Instagram clues fans keep watching

Holly has also teased fresh work on Instagram. In a recent post, she shared selfies while cycling through London on a Lime Bike.

She wrote: “Found a patch of sun in between the rain… good old London weather!”

Holly added: “Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you.”

Those comments added more intrigue around Holly’s comeback. Daily Mail also reported that she has become far more active on social media in recent months.

The outlet said she has shared holiday snaps and wardrobe updates. It also reported that she is said to have distanced herself from ITV as she targets the digital space.

Before the latest beach post, Holly also drew attention at Royal Ascot. She wore an all-white look with a pleated skirt and wrap-over jacket dress from SIMKHAI.

She finished the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor London and a £750 Aspinal midi Mayfair bag. She also added a pop of ruby red lipstick.

Read more: Holly Willoughby makes jaws drop as she attends Royal Ascot after keeping low profile

Her phone case also stood out, featuring the phrase “You’re doing your f*****g best”.

She captioned one photo: “Off to Ascot officially here for the horses, unofficially here for the champagne and cake.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.