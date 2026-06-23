Holly Willoughby’s ‘rival’ relaunch show is ‘blow’ to This Morning hosts Ben and Cat

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby will reportedly relaunch her screen career very soon.

It was previously reported that the TV star is set for a new career venture.

In 2023, Holly made the shock decision to step away from her hosting duties on This Morning, following a terrifying kidnap plot, and a lot of controversies alongside her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Since then, the 45-year-old presenter has gone on to front other shows, including Dancing On Ice.

However, earlier this year, reports claimed that Holly was stepping into something very different and now it could be just days away.

Holly Willoughby reportedly has a new show launching on YouTube (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Holly Willoughby’s new show after This Morning exit

According to The Sun in February, Holly will front a new magazine show similar to This Morning. However, the big difference? Hers will be taking place on YouTube.

Over the last while, quite a lot of huge names have made a move to YouTube, including Ant and Dec, in order to engage with a younger audience.

It’s believed Holly’s show will be supported by her husband, Dan Baldwin’s production company, Hungry Bear. The company also created Gladiators and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

A source told the outlet: “This is a massive game-changer for Holly and the wider industry because this show and her channel will be a threat to the main broadcasters, particularly This Morning and ITV.

“If any of the big-name retailers could cherry-pick a presenter who’s an ideal figure to front it, then it is surely Holly.”

Holly’s show could launch as Ben and Cat go on their summer break away from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s screen return ‘just days away’

Now, according to the Daily Mail‘s Alison Boshoff, Holly’s new lifestyle show, titled Together, is filming for a four-week run on YouTube.

Holly apparently had a secret on-camera rehearsal for the show last week.

According to the publication, Holly’s show will be streamed just as This Morning winds down for the summer months as hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard go on their summer break.

This is a massive game-changer for Holly.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Hungry Bear Media is advertising for a video editor to work on “a new online series, producing high-performance long-form content to be placed on YouTube”.

They reportedly want the candidate to start this week or next.

ED! has contacted representatives for Holly for comment.

Read more: Holly Willoughby makes jaws drop as she attends Royal Ascot after keeping low profile

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