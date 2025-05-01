Holly Willoughby and Gavin Plumb’s plot to kidnap and murder her is the subject of a Channel 5 documentary, which airs tonight (Thursday, May 1).

However, Holly‘s silence over the doc “speaks volumes”, according to a PR expert.

Holly was subject of a kidnap and murder plot (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby kidnap and murder plot by Gavin Plumb documentary

Back in 2023, Holly was the subject of a sinister plot from security guard Gavin Plumb.

Plumb was plotting to kidnap and murder mum-of-three Holly. The ordeal led to the 44-year-old star quitting This Morning – a role she’d had since 2009.

Plumb, meanwhile, was jailed for life for the plot.

In March, it was announced that Channel 5 would be broadcasting a documentary on the kidnap and murder plot. It’s titled The Plot To Kill Holly Willoughby. It was originally titled “Stalking Holly Willoughby”, however, Holly’s representatives pointed out that the title was incorrect as she was never technically stalked.

However, Holly isn’t involved in the documentary. At the time, it was claimed that she is “concerned” it would “bring back a lot of the horrendous memories”.

Despite this, producers were said to be “ploughing ahead in making it regardless”, as they believe it will be a “ratings hit”.

Gavin Plumb was jailed for life (Credit: Essex Police)

Holly’s silence ‘speaks volumes’

Speaking to The Sun at the time, a source claimed that Holly had declined to be interviewed for the documentary.

“It will bring back a lot of the horrendous memories for entertainment purposes when she’s just trying to move on with her life,” the source then added.

Now, speaking exclusively to ED!, PR expert Fiona Harrold has claimed that Holly’s silence on the doc speaks “volumes”.

“The terrifying planned kidnap and murder plot on Holly Willoughby shocked everyone and left her traumatised. Holly instantly cancelled all commitments and stepped down from presenting This Morning after 14 years,” Fiona told us.

“Now, a Channel 5 documentary, ‘Stalking Holly Willoughby’, is bringing up that terrible time all over again. It chronicles security guard Gavin Plumb’s sinister plan. Holly has refused to have anything to do with it, pointing out that the title is misleading in itself, as she was never stalked,” she then continued.

“We can only imagine how shocking and horrendous this experience must have been for Holly. There are details of the plot that we don’t know, but the judge, when sentencing Plumb to life imprisonment, said the violence of the plot had been ‘particularly brutal and degrading’,” she then added.

While going ahead, Holly isn’t involved in the documentary (Credit: ITV)

PR expert hits out at ‘car crash TV’ documentary

Fiona then continued.

“The fact that Holly is not participating in this documentary speaks volumes. She has put this terrible time behind her and is clearly moving on with her life. There is absolutely no reason why she would want to drag up these events and look at the awful details all over again,” she said.

“It will be hard for her to avoid the publicity around the programme and we can only hope that she is not traumatised all over again. It is hugely insensitive of Channel 5 to have pursued this documentary when Holly was so against it,” she then continued.

“The best thing we can do is to show our distaste by switching off and not supporting this ‘car crash’ TV.”

The Plot to Kill Holly Willoughby airs on Channel 5 and My5 tonight (Thursday, May 1) at 9pm.

