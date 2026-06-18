Holly Willoughby makes jaws drop as she attends Royal Ascot after keeping low profile

Holly Willoughby looked nothing short of sensational as she headed off to this year’s Royal Ascot.

The beloved presenter has been keeping a low profile in recent years, following her This Morning and Dancing on Ice exit. On social media though, Holly regularly keeps her fans updated on her everyday life.

And recently the mum-of-two sent her loyal legion of followers into a frenzy after posing up a storm in a stunning white dress for an appearance at the Royal Ascot.

Holly has been keeping a low profile recently (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby wows in white dress at Royal Ascot

Over the years, Holly has pulled out all the stops when it comes to her fashion. From bedazzled frocks to smart and stylish ensembles, she is no stranger to having a major fashion moment.

And on Thursday (May 28), Holly headed to Royal Ascot – and it’s fair to say she was dressed to impress.

The mum-of-two looked nothing short of sensational in a white ensemble, consisting of a white dress and smart white blazer. She finished off her look with an elegant white hat and a striking red lip.

She captioned the post: “Off to Ascot 7 officially here for the horses, unofficially here for the champagne and cake – Dress @simkhai Bag @aspinaloflondon Hat @jtmillinery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Fans say ‘best Royal Ascot outfit I’ve seen’

Fans went wild over Holly’s outfit and flooded the comments section with compliments. One person said: “Wow Holly you look stunning.”

Another added: “Gorgeous outfit Holly very flattering you look absolutely beautiful and your hair and makeup looks lovely.”

A third chimed in: “Stunning! Best outfit I’ve seen.” Echoing their thoughts, someone else gushed: “Absolutely stunning like an angel on Earth.”

Holly’s ‘big, big comeback’

It comes after Holly’s pal, Lorraine Kelly let slip last month Holly’s secret plans for “big, big comeback”.

After discussing Holly’s gorgeous outfit for the King Charles’ King’s Trust garden party with fashion expert Mark Heyes on her ITV show, Lorraine said: “She is making a big, big comeback.”

“She is,” Mark confirmed. Lorraine then teased: “Watch this space!”

What’s more, Holly also teased her fans with a career update. Posting on Instagram. she said: “Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares message with Kim Kardashian after unlikely duo got ‘caught up’ together in Monaco F1 ‘stampede’

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