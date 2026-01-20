Holly Willoughby ‘willing’ to meet Phillip Schofield three years after fallout on one condition

Holly Willoughby is reportedly finally ready to speak to former close pal Phillip Schofield, three years after their huge fallout.

Back in 2023, Holly and Phillip’s close friendship came to a very dramatic end, after Phillip’s affair with a younger colleague was revealed. The pair co-hosted This Morning for 14 years, and they also presented Dancing on Ice together.

But their friendship came to an abrupt end. And the pair have not spoken since. However, it seems that could all change soon.

Holly has one condition (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby ‘willing’ to meet with Phillip Schofield

According to Heat Magazine, Holly is finally in a position where she would be “willing” to come face-to-face with Phillip for the first time.

A source told the outlet that Holly is “willing” to “face her demons” and rarely-seen Phillip is “one of those”. Instead of “burying him,” the source revealed the ITV star is willing to “face him”.

They explained: “Phil has reached out to Holly multiple times and has made several attempts to send her messages via mutual friends. But most fell on deaf ears, Holly wasn’t in a place to receive them.”

But it seems times have changed and Holly is finally ready to. However, she reportedly has one condition that has to be met.

“She will listen to what he has to say, as long as it starts with ‘I’m sorry’. Holly is standing strong. Nothing will destroy her or come between her and her family again.”

According to the outlet, the source said that the 44 year old feels like she has been “taken advantage of”. And while she still has “so much doubt and pain and anger to process” she “knows she needs to forgive him”.

Holly and Phillip presented together for 14 years (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Phillip and Holly?

The pair met in 2009, when Holly joined the This Morning team, and they immediately struck up a close friendship on and off the screen.

Over the years they became one of the most-loved presenting duos on TV, and were clearly very close. But in early 2023, things began to crack between the pair.

Rumours began surfacing that Phillip didn’t tell Holly about his brother going on trial. However, they maintained their united front.

But when his affair with a younger colleague came to light, Phillip immediately resigned from This Morning. And thats seemed to be the end of their friendship.

Holly went on to host This Morning without him until October 2023, after a terrifying kidnap plot came to light and she wanted to keep her and her family safe.

Later, Phillip had alleged that Holly had ignored his messages, even reportedly referring to her as a ‘witch’. And when he made his TV return for Channel 5’s Cast Away, many people thought he was making digs at his former pal.

