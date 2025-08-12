Phillip Schofield, 63, looks worse for wear as he enjoys day out with handsome pal, 30

In a rare public outing, TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been spotted letting his hair down with a male friend.

With his old TV bestie Holly Willoughby was enjoying her downtime during a trip to Portugal, where she looked gorgeous in a white swimsuit, Phillip stuck to London… and a few bevvies by the looks of the pictures!

Cheers, Phil!

Phillip Schofield has kept a relatively low profile following his This Morning exit (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield enjoys boozy day out with pal

In images obtained by MailOnline, the pair looked in good spirits as they left Bermondsey’s Arzner Bar & Café, London’s first LGBTQ+ cinema together at 7pm.

Dressed in navy shorts and a grey polo shirt and clutching his trusty vape, Phillip looked to be helping his friend – named as London-based nurse Joshua Luke Sharman, 30 – as they left the bar. Joshua put his arm around his pal’s shoulders as the younger man flashed his Calvin Klein pants over the top of the waistband of his shorts.

The men were then reportedly seen “getting hot and heavy in the street”. The pictures show them giggling while enjoying a hug. On Instagram, Joshua calls himself a “nurse”, “academic”, “inexperienced aviator” and “phd candidate”.

Phillip, 63, is one of his followers, and he follows Phillip back. The pair don’t appear to have shared any pictures of their raucous day out on their grids, though.

‘A great friendship’

Phillip has managed to maintain a relatively low profile since his messy departure from This Morning in 2023. He left the show following controversy surrounding his private life after he came out as gay and confirmed he had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger, male colleague.

He then disappeared rapidly from our screens. Until last year, when he was stranded on a desert island for 10 days for Channel 5’s Cast Away.

Does Phillip Schofield have a partner?

The star’s current relationship status is unknown.

Phillip is still married – and often publicly supported by – his wife Stephanie Lowe. Although they no longer live together, it’s clear the former couple still have a great deal of love for each other.

A source said at the time his affair came to light: “Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love.”

