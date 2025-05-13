Phillip Schofield’s daughter Molly has spoken out following reports she’d secretly got married.

32-year-old Molly – the eldest child of Phillip Schofield – was rumoured to have tied the knot recently.

The report – published online last week – said the small ceremony took place in front of her close family and friends.

Fans began flooding Molly’s social media pages with congratulations and well wishes. But once she realised what was being said, Molly revealed the truth. That she isn’t married and there was no secret ceremony.

Phillip Schofield’s daughter Molly breaks ‘wedding’ silence

Not only did the local media outlet suggest she was married, it also hinted that the identity of her mystery groom would shock readers.

Molly didn’t seem to appreciate the rumour, and took to her own social media to clear things up before it went any further.

According to The Sun, she shared a photo of the false headline and captioned the posted: “Sounds like it would have been a lovely day – if any shred of this was true.

“Can confirm I am not married. But thank you to the many people who were misled and have congratulated me.”

It’s unclear why the news outlet reported that Molly was married.

The article was also shared to Facebook and shows images of both of Molly’s parents – Phil and Steph – at a wedding said to be Molly’s. But in reality, the photos were taken at Ant McPartlin’s wedding, which they attended together.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Molly for further comment.

Molly has hit out at trolls in the past

Molly has tried to remain out of the spotlight as much as possible, but there have been times she has spoken out about the hate her dad has received.

Phillip Schofield left This Morning in 2023 following controversy surrounding his private life after he confirmed he had an “unwise” affair with a male colleague.

The TV presenter then disappeared from our screens, until last year when he took part on Channel 5’s Cast Away. The documentary centred around him being stranded on a desert island for 10 days.

But he faced a lot of backlash for the show, and Molly took to social media to defend her dad and slam the trolls.

One user commented on Molly saying she was proud of Phillip. They wrote: “So if she is so proud of him, why does she use her mother’s name and go by Molly Lowe? That was a recent change. She was always Schofield and no doubt happy to use it…”

However, Molly hit back: “I am Molly Schofield.. and I am proud to be.” At the end of her message she included a middle finger emoji.

