Phillip Schofield handed blow over TV future as star’s reputation in tatters and three major broadcasters ‘unlikely to offer him a platform’

A Phillip Schofield TV comeback is ‘unlikely’ to happen for a number of reasons, one expert has exclusively told ED!.

In 2023, Phillip Schofield left This Morning after more than two decades on the show. He was accused of having a relationship with a younger male colleague. Not long after his exit, he confirmed the relationship was “unwise” but insisted it was not illegal.

Following the news, external and internal reviews took place. Then the TV presenter was also embroiled in feud rumours with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

But now, a PR expert has given their input on whether he will ever appear on our TV screens again. And if so, in what proximity.

Will Phillip Schofield make a TV comeback?

Riley Gardiner, founder of No Strings Public Relations, spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily.

And he thinks a return to TV is definitely not on the cards for Phillip, and that the scandal surrounding his exit was too severe to fix.

His career in television appears to be over.

Riley told ED!: “I can’t see Phillip Schofield returning to mainstream television any time soon – at least in the short to medium term. The nature of his exit from ITV amid the high-profile scandal and intense media scrutiny has left his reputation in a difficult place, particularly with broadcasters who are highly sensitive to public perception.

“I definitely can’t see a return to ITV ever coming. After he left, the broadcaster was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism about how they handled the situation and failed to safeguard their staff. Bringing him back now is too big of a reputation risk. For that same reason, major terrestrial broadcasters such as the BBC or Channel 4 are also unlikely to offer him a platform.”

What could Phillip do to make a comeback?

However, just because he might not appear on our TV screens again, that doesn’t mean we will never see a Phillip Schofield comeback…

In today’s society, a lot of celebrities create podcasts, or build an online presence. And that’s what Riley thinks Phillip could do, if he ever decides to return to showbiz.

Riley continued: “That’s not to say there isn’t a path for a comeback. Now more than ever, people who have been cancelled for similarly heinous things are thriving in their careers as right-wing grifters complaining about how you can’t say or do anything anymore.

“If Phillip were to make a comeback, digital platforms, podcasting or independent productions could provide a way to rebuild his image without the presence of prime-time television. There is also the possibility of international opportunities where the controversy hasn’t been as prominent.”

Despite this, Riley noted that one main thing Phillip needs in order to make a return would be “public sentiment”.

He concluded: “Without a significant shift in how audiences perceive him, his career in television appears to be over.”

