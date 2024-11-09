‘Devastated’ Phillip Schofield supported by wife Steph at late mum’s funeral

Phillip Schofield was supported by his wife and daughters yesterday (Friday, November 9) at the funeral of his mum.

The former This Morning star was left heartbroken when his mother, Patricia, passed away last month.

Phillip paid tribute to his mum (Credit: Instagram)

Phillip Schofield pays tribute to late mum

Last month, Phillip announced the heartbreaking news that his mum had passed away at the age of 88.

Phillip shared a snap of himself and his mum to his Instagram at the time.

“Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian,” he captioned the post.

“Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said,” he then continued.

“She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum. Our eternal thanks to the paramedics, Treliske A&E and critical care team who have been, in the past and this weekend, my mum’s and our angels,” he then said.

“Your love and care has been our saviour.”

Phillip then added: “I love you Mum, forever.” He then went on to share several snaps of his mum. He also posted a picture of his mum and his late dad.

Phillip carried the coffin (Credit: BBC)

‘Devastated’ Phillip Schofield supported by wife Steph

Yesterday saw Patricia’s funeral take place in Newquay, Cornwall.

Phillip was joined by his wife Steph, as well as his daughters, as they attended the service at St Michael’s Church.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Phillip could be seen carrying his mum’s coffin at the service.

‘Devasating few weeks’

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “It has been a devastating few weeks for Phil but he has been buoyed by the support of his loving family.

“Phil absolutely adored his darling mum, who he was with until the end, and is so touched by all of the kind messages he has received from friends and from members of the public.”

ED! has contacted Phillip’s reps for comment.

Read more: Susanna Reid ‘snubs’ Phillip Schofield following his TV comeback

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.