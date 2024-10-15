Phillip Schofield has announced the death of his beloved mum, Pat, in a heartbreaking social media post.

The former This Morning presenter, 62, shared a very close bond with his mum, which he documented on social media this week.

Phil revealed that Pat died on Monday surrounded by her family following a “heartbreaking weekend”.

Phil announced the death of his mum Pat on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Phillip Schofield mum

Alongside a picture of him and his mum smiling, Phil wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian.

“Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said.”

Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said.

Phil added: “She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum.

“Our eternal thanks to the paramedics, Treliske A&E and critical care team who have been, in the past and this weekend, my mum’s and our angels.

“Your love and care has been our saviour.”

Phillip said his mum died on Monday after a “heartbreaking weekend” (Credit: ITV)

Phil ended the post writing: “I love you Mum, forever.”

He then shared a series of photos of Pat, including some of her on holiday and smiling for the camera. Phil also shared a photo of his parents together. His dad Brian died in 2008 from a heart attack.

Phil previously discussed his father’s death during an episode of This Morning. He said: “My dad died in 2008, he’d been poorly for a long time. We knew it was going to happen, but when it finally did happen we heard from the hospital.

“It is this extraordinary physical thing that a person who is near the end of their life who without even knowing maybe, waits until family have left the room and then they go quietly on their own.”

Phil’s dad Brian died in 2008 (Credit: Instagram Stories)

During his recent TV return, Phil also described his late dad as “so kind and caring”. He said on Channel 5’s Cast away: “He was so kind and so caring and so loving and so generous. My dad was my hero. A lot’s changed since then. There’s a lot of things I’m glad he didn’t see.”

Elsewhere on his Stories, Phil also included a video of Pat wing walking, which she did for an episode of This Morning. It saw Pat stood up and strapped to the wing of a small plane as it flew.

He wrote: “God I loved her for wanting to do this. One of the oldest ever ladies to wing walk.”

Meanwhile, Phillip’s daughter Molly Schofield also paid tribute to her grandmother Pat.

Molly made an emotional request as she paid tribute to her grandmother (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “Love you so much Bo.”

Issuing an emotional request, she added: “Give a huge kiss to Bri when you see him.”

Molly then shared a photo of Pat and Brian together as she wrote: “Together again.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes drags Phillip and Holly into Wynne and Katya ‘wandering hands’ scandal

Send your condolences to Phil and his family on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.