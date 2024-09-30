Everything Phillip Schofield’s wife said about his affair – from her ‘anger’ to forgiveness

Phillip Schofield has made his TV comeback tonight for Channel 5’s Cast Away – but what’s the latest with his estranged wife Steph?

In 2020, Phil and Steph separated after he came out as gay. She supported him throughout, and has been referred to as his “rock”.

However, when Phil, 62, confessed last year to having an affair, his relationship with Steph hit the rocks. So, what has she said about it and how have they remained on good terms?

Phillip Schofield wife

Last year, Phil left ITV completely as he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

He admitted to lying to his family, friends and colleagues over the relationship.

In an interview with the BBC last June, Phil said: “[Steph] got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you.’ She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.”

However, the pair seemed to patch things up and have appeared to remain on good terms.

Steph speaks out on Cast Away

In Phillip’s Channel 5 series, Cast Away, Steph apparently opens up about his affair.

She reportedly defends Phillip and slams the abuse that has been targeted at him.

She adds: “What people don’t realise is that they batter you, but there are other people affected. There’s no question, by doing this, you’re popping your head back up above the parapet for the very few horrid people that there are out there.”

Why Steph won’t divorce Phillip

According to reports, despite their separation, Steph and Phillip haven’t divorced.

A source previously claimed there’s a reason behind the decision. They alleged to OK!: “Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.

“Steph is, and always will be, Phillip’s support system. She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further.

“Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love.”

