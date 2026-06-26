Melanie Sykes’ hair loss was front and centre in a candid new update after the presenter told fans she believes she is now “two-thirds bald”.

The former TV star shared the personal post on Instagram. She showed thinning patches on both sides of her head. She kept the caption simple and wrote: “#Liberty.”

The post gave followers an unfiltered look at her ongoing alopecia battle and showcased Melanie’s liberation whilst being candid.

It also followed earlier updates about how quickly her hair has been falling out.

What Melanie Sykes’ hair loss pictures revealed this time

Melanie revealed visible thinning around her temples and the sides of her scalp. She has spoken before about the condition getting worse over time.

Last month, she told fans her hair had been coming out “really quickly” after more than a year of loss. She also revealed she had started trying on wigs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes)

She wrote: “I cannot believe it’s been two weeks since I sat in this chair and tried out some wigs at@amberjeanshop.”

Melanie added: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to receive it.”

She then explained how fast things had changed. She said: “My hair has been coming out really quickly in the last few weeks and even at this stage (I’ve been losing hair for about a year and half) it can feel alarming.”

She also admitted she was ready for a change. In her words: “As much as I love using my head scarves, I cannot wait to get some hair.”

Melanie praised the wig team too. She said: “The team are welcoming and it’s such a fun and safe space to be vulnerable. Brava to the team.”

The health struggle behind the alopecia update

This is not the first time Melanie has spoken frankly about her health. Last year, she revealed she had been in “so much pain” after spending much of the year unwell.

She said: “I’ve got an autoimmune condition, I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over and I am working on healing.”

Melanie also explained how illness affected her daily life. It even interrupted a meditation teacher training course.

She said: “In the last three months, I’ve done a meditation teacher training course.”

Melanie has opened up about her hair loss (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Then she added: “I was too ill to finish it like. The last two days of it I couldn’t do.”

She also said: “Mostly I’ve been living a very, very very spiritual existence.”

It was during that same conversation that she made the stark admission fans still remember. She said: “I’m two-thirds bald, really. Every time I say I’m bald I laugh, I don’t know why… Thank god I can laugh.”

Melanie often shares vulnerable and candid glimpses into her life away from showbiz, from sharing insights into navigating hair loss, her Autism diagnosis and sharing her beautiful art on Instagram.

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.