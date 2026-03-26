Melanie Sykes admits she’s two thirds bald following alopecia battle: ‘I’m learning to live with loss’

Melanie Sykes has admitted that she’s two-thirds bald amid her ongoing battle with alopecia.

The TV personality, 55, shared the update on Instagram, almost a year on from her diagnosis.

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Melanie Sykes issues hair loss update amid alopecia battle

Taking to Instagram earlier today (Thursday, May 26), the star, who shot to fame in the 1990s working for Sky, shared a selfie with her 302k followers.

In the picture, Mel can be seen looking to the side, rocking a bob haircut and sunglasses.

“Hey strumps. My crown is pretty much what’s left of my hair now, and how healthy it is. I do get cold, however, hence my beanie and various headwear, but I’m learning to live with ‘loss’ and counting my blessings instead,” she wrote.

“It’s not always easy to be grateful all of the time but it is the key to happiness and takes daily,/moment to moment practice. Practice love,” she then added.

Alopecia is a general term for hair loss. Alopecia areata is a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing sudden, patchy, or total hair loss.

Melanie was diagnosed with alopecia last year (Credit: Splash News)

Melanie Sykes on being ‘two third bald’ after hair loss

Back in December, Melanie admitted she’s now “two-thirds” bald, following her diagnosis.

In a video, she shared a look at a bald patch on the side of her head.

“I’m not well, as you know, I’ve been ill all year, I’ve got an autoimmune condition, I am losing my hair, I keep having crazy inflammation all over, and I am working on healing,” she explained.

“I’m in so much pain, but I wanted to say hello. I’m two-thirds bald, really. Every time I say I’m bald, I laugh, I don’t know why…thank god I can laugh.”

Melanie opened up about her diagnosis (Credit: Virgin Radio UK / YouTube)

Melanie on her diagnosis

Melanie shared the news of her diagnosis back in April last year. In the caption of a picture showing a bald patch, she blamed the alopecia on “PTSD, shock, mistreatment, and malpractice”.

“This is a pic of me I took last week whilst in London investigating some health issues. I am experiencing alopecia and heart issues due to all that has happened over the last few months. PTSD, shock, mistreatment, and malpractice.

“This country must do better, and get better. Our health services are utterly shocking bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without prejudice and judgement. It is a lottery who you will encounter and how that experience can play out,” she then said.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo’s co-star Melanie Sykes in scathing rant: ‘I felt like I was in a war zone’

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