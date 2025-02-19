Gino D’Acampo’s co-star Melanie Sykes in scathing rant: ‘I felt like I was in a war zone’

In the latest Gino D’Acampo news, Melanie Sykes has spoken out about his ongoing scandal.

Gino, 48, has become embroiled in an inappropriate behaviour scandal recently. This month, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour over the span of 10 years. Gino has denied the allegations.

Now, his former co-star Melanie, 55, has waded in on the Gino scandal.

Melanie Sykes on Gino D’Acampo allegations news

Melanie co-hosted ITV’s Let’s Do Lunch alongside Gino from 2011 to 2014.

In 2021, Melanie ended up quitting TV after more than two decades in the business, following an inappropriate remark from Gregg Wallace.

Gregg stepped down from his 19-year role on MasterChef in November following allegations from individuals who claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments during his time on the show.

Recently, Melanie reflected on her career in the TV industry, and also admitted she felt like she “was in a war zone”.

Melanie on working with Gino

“Celebrity Juice is an abomination,” Melanie claimed about the post-watershed show in a video on her YouTube channel.

This is simply not in my nature.

“I remember once when Gino said to me he can just go up to the powers that be and knock on the door and go in, he doesn’t need a meeting. He was quite pleased with himself that he could do that,” Melanie added.

Melanie ‘in a war zone’

The TV star then continued: “I feel like I was in a war zone in that industry. 24 years of battling through an industry that didn’t feel right to me anyway.

“If you’re spending all your time cleaning up people’s [bleep], just clean the house, clean out the house and start again, that’s all I’m saying.”

Gino D’Acampo has vehemently denied all claims of inappropriate behaviour and has previously stated: “I would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone. These allegations have never been raised with me before in over 80 productions.”

Gino D’Acampo allegations

Earlier this month, it was revealed that numerous women had come forward to make complaints about Gino’s behaviour.

One woman has claimed Gino made inappropriate sexual comments towards her in 2011. What’s more, the TV chef reportedly told her he wanted to “turn me over and [bleep] me up the [bleep] against the kitchen counter”.

Another woman claims the star greeted her one day in his boxer shorts, before making suggestive actions on a bed.

However, Gino has “firmly denied” all allegations. “I have never been made aware of these matters previously and the allegations are firmly denied.” He then said: “This is simply not in my nature. I do not recognise the version of events being put to me.”

