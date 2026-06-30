Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are back in the spotlight after fresh claims that Tess is having second thoughts about ending her marriage to Vernon. Eight weeks after their split announcement, insiders say the emotions have come rushing back.

According to Closer, Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, have stayed close since confirming in May that they were ending their 22-year marriage. In their statement, they said they were “separating amicably” and would “remain great friends… and loving and supportive parents” to daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17.

Fans have noticed how warm things still seem between them. The pair have spent time together and have still been seen wearing their wedding rings.

Vernon also praised Tess on social media. After she posted photos modelling her Naia Beach swimwear range in Greece, he wrote: “Absolutely rocking!!!”

Earlier this month, Tess shared snaps from New York with Phoebe. Vernon replied: “What a few days,” with a fire and heart emoji.

Why Tess Daly and Vernon Kay reunion rumours refuse to go away

That contact has reportedly stirred up difficult feelings for Tess. A source told Closer: “Tess knows she’s silly even reconsidering her decision, but that hasn’t stopped her wishing that she could. She’s been struggling, and asking herself if she’s been too hasty. She can’t help but wonder if she’s made a huge mistake.”

The insider said Father’s Day hit especially hard. They claimed: “After being a family over Father’s Day, all those precious moments and memories came bubbling up and she couldn’t escape the emotions that came flooding back in. There’s just still so much love.”

They added: “And how does she not fall back in love with her husband at every family event? It still feels so very alien to not be together.”

Another source claim adds more tension to the picture. Tess reportedly feels “stuck between a rock and a hard place” because “her heart is still ruling her head”.

These claims remain unverified. Still, they have kept Tess Daly Vernon Kay firmly in the celebrity conversation.

Tess Daly allegedly has some regrets when it comes to her split from Vernon (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

The love story behind Tess and Vernon still fascinates fans

Tess and Vernon met in 2001 at a BBC Christmas party while both were building their TV careers. Tess later recalled their instant spark, saying: “It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together. I couldn’t imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive.”

Vernon shared his own memory of that first meeting. He said: “We recreated the video for Britney Spears’ Hit Me Baby One More Time. That’s how we first met.”

They got engaged over Christmas in 2002. They married in Horwich, near Bolton, on September 12, 2003.

The couple welcomed Phoebe in 2004 and Amber in 2009. But their marriage faced major scrutiny in 2010 when Vernon admitted sending flirty messages to Rhian Sugden.

He apologised for his “stupid and daft” indiscretion and said: “Tess is extremely upset about this and we’re working through it.” Reports resurfaced in 2016, but Vernon insisted “there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication”.

The pair later renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary in the South of France. That history is one reason fans still watch every move so closely.

Representatives for Tess Daly have been contacted for comment.

Read now: Newly single Tess Daly steals the show as Wimbledon 2026 as she flashes wedding ring despite split

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.